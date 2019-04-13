Lakeside Lutheran Church will have traditional Easter Sunday (April 21) services at 8 and 11 a.m., with a contemporary service at 9:30 a.m.
The Maundy Thursday service will be April 18 at 5 p.m. The Good Friday service will be April 19 at 5 p.m.
The non-Holy Week schedule (November through April) calls for traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. and a contemporary service at 9:30 a.m.
Confirmation will be held during the 11 a.m. (Communion) service on Palm Sunday, April 14.
The church will host an Easter breakfast from 7-10 a.m. on Easter Sunday, and an Easter egg hunt, following the 9:30 service.
Bay Point ChurchThere will be a sunrise service at 7 a.m. at the North Jetty. A 9 a.m. contemporary service will be held in the Family Life Center. There will be an Easter egg hunt following contemporary worship. A traditional service will be held at 10:30 a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes ParishThe Holy Week schedule is as follows:
Evening Mass (The Lord’s Supper) will be held on Holy Thursday (April 18).
Stations of The Cross will be held Friday, April 19 at noon. followed by a Good Friday service.
The Blessing of the Easter Food is set for Saturday, April 20 at noon. Church members bring food they will eat at home on Easter Sunday to church to be blessed at this time.
An Easter vigil Mass will be held Saturday, April 20 at 8:30 p.m. There will be no 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. Mass.
Easter Mass in the church on Sunday, April 21, is set for 6, 8 and 10 a.m., and noon.
Our Savior Lutheran ChurchThe Palm Sunday service is set for Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m.
The Maundy Thursday service will be held Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m. The Good Friday service is set for Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. The Easter Sunday service will be held on April 21 at 10 a.m.
First Christian ChurchPalm Sunday services are set for Sunday, April 14 at 8, 9 and 10:30 a.m.
On Good Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m., the church will host a Passion Play.
Easter Sunday (April 21) activities are set for 7:30 a.m. (sunrise service), 8:15 a.m. (pancake breakfast) and 9 a.m. (worship service).
Our Lady of Mount Carmel ParishThe Lord’s Supper will be held on Holy Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m.
The Good Friday service (“The Passion of the Lord”) will be held on April 19 at 3 p.m. The Holy Saturday service (The Vigil of Easter) is set for April 20 at 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses will be held April 21 at 7 a.m. (sunrise service at the Hall), 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. at Mount Carmel Hall and at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon in the church.
There will be no morning Masses on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
South Venice Christian Church
South Venice Christian Church will have a 7:30 a.m. service and will have some coffee and donuts afterwards. At 9:30 the church offers Sunday School and at 10:30 a.m. will hold its Easter Service, “giving God the glory through song and message,” the church said in an email. Communion will be given at both services. “Easter is about the communion that Christ initiated,” the email said.
Church of the Holy Spirit
A review of Holy Week events:
{div}
- Maundy Thursday (April 18), 6:30 p.m. — Soup and salad meal with video teaching on the Last Supper, followed by discussion and Holy Communion. All of this is celebrated together with Greater Life Empowerment Church.
- Maundy Thursday (April 18), 9 p.m. — Prayer vigil waiting with Jesus in prayer for the needs of many.
- Good Friday (April 19), Noon — Traditional Liturgy with the Driving of the Nails.
- Good Friday (April 19), 7 p.m.
- ”The Cross Through My Eyes”, Dramatic readings in character of the people who witnessed Jesus’ death. Performed together with Greater Life Empowerment Church.
- Easter Sunday (April 21), 6:30 a.m. — SONrise service on Nokomis Beach (in front of Shark Tooth Concession Stand). All are welcome — bring a blanket or chair.
- Easter Sunday (April 21), 10 a.m. — Celebration service of Holy Eucharist.
Englewood United Methodist Church
The church will hold Easter events as follows: Easter Egg hunt Saturday, April 20 from 9 a.m.-noon. Parents may pick up full baskets on April 13, 8-11 a.m.) at the church. Other services: Palm Sunday worship (April 14); Living Last Supper (Maunday Thursday, April 18); Good Friday worship (April 19); and Easter Sunday worship (April 21).
Egg hunt for blind children
The Venice Lions Club invites all blind and visually impaired children and their siblings to an Easter egg hunt with beeping eggs. The hunt will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m. at Venezia Park on the island of Venice (450 Nassau St.). The eggs will be hidden and participants will find them by listening for the loud beep. Attendees will need a buddy for assistance. There is no cost, thanks to the generosity of the Lions Club. RSVP is requested. To RSVP or for more information, call 941-485-2354.
Egg hunt, breakfast with Easter Bunny
The Easter Bunny will be the special guest at the South Venice Civic Association’s monthly Pancake Breakfast on April 13, from 8-10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend with their children and grand{span}children{/span}. An all-you-can-eat breakfast offers pancakes with all the fixings, including scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. The egg hunt will be on the grounds and there will be prizes for ‘special’ eggs. The bunny will sit for photos with the kids. Admission: Adults $7, children under 12 $4 and toddlers free. (Breakfast ticket is required to participate in egg hunt.)
The SVCA is located at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice, one mile west of U.S. Highway 41.
For more information, call 941-493-0006 or go to SouthVeniceBeach.org.
Bay Indies Evangelical Covenant Church
The church will hold a Good Friday service on April 19 at noon. The Easter Sunday service will be held on April 21 at 10:25 a.m.{/div}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.