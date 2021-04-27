VENICE — City Manager Ed Lavallee said that the first major public event in Venice since the pandemic was declared more than a year ago is being planned.
Discussions are underway with Venice MainStreet regarding an event in June to be put on by Howard Allen Events, which has a long history of promoting arts and crafts festivals in the city.
Lavallee told the City Council on Tuesday that he’s taken a cautious approach to authorizing events on city property, basing the next step on how well the previous one went.
MainStreet got the OK last year to resume outdoor concerts with precautions and was allowed to put on its Easter Eggstravaganza earlier this month.
About 500 people participated, Lavallee said, and there were no issues. He’s meeting in May with MainStreet and other potential sponsors to discuss allowing more events.
They would include bringing back the Fourth of July fireworks, which he said will take place this year “unless something dramatic happens.”
Fee ordinance postponed
When he reviews the agenda before a City Council meeting, he does it with the feeling that something unforeseen will end up garnering unexpected attention, Vice Mayor Rich Cautero.
On Tuesday, that item was an ordinance offered by staff to modify the way the city calculates building permit fees.
Current code has two methods but developer Pat Neal’s company was using a third one not authorized by the code.
The proposed ordinance includes Neal’s preferred method but at Tuesday’s Council meeting he urged it not be adopted until disagreements with the city regarding past fees and shortcomings in the ordinance are resolved.
A mediation in that regard is scheduled for next month.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said that staff still recommended the ordinance move forward, with any revisions arising out of the mediation to be incorporated later.
Neal’s objections to it had already been considered by staff, she said.
The consensus among the Council members, however, was that they need more information.
“This is something I cannot vote on,” Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said.
Consideration of the ordinance was postponed to a later meeting.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Approved a letter to the County Commission establishing the intersection of East Venice Avenue and Pinebrook Road, the widening of Laurel Road between Jacaranda Boulevard and Knights Trail Road and the widening of Pinebrook Road between East Venice Avenue and Edmondson Road as the city’s top three transportation priorities.
• Adopted annexation, comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning ordinances for the five-acre parcel known as 0 Curry Lane. It’s the future site of a rehabilitation hospital.
• Adopted an ordinance incorporating the 2019 City of Venice Water Supply Work Plan into the comp plan by reference.
• Adopted an ordinance incorporating Joint Planning and Interlocal Service Boundary Agreement amendment Nos. 4 and 5 into the appendix of the comp plan.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance amending the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
• Adopted resolutions accepting utilities and improvements installed by Arcata del Sol LLC and Pamlico Point Management LLC.
• Adopted a resolution adopting the Utilities Department’s Potable Water and Clean Water Plan, to qualify the city to participate in the state’s revolving-fund loan program.
• Heard Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly financial update.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
