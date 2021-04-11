TALLAHASSEE — A new design for the Special Olympics specialty plate is on the way.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles made the announcement Friday, noting delivery of the plates to all Florida counties should be completed by April 14.
As of March 1, 2021, there were 2,734 valid registrations of the Special Olympics specialty license plate.
“Floridians interested in purchasing the new Special Olympics plate are encouraged to visit their local tax collector or license plate agency,” it said in a news release.
To find out where they can be found, visit flhsmv.gov/locations.
Specialty plates come with a $15 fee along with other standard registration fees.
“The first $5 million in revenue collected annually from the sale of this plate is allocated to Special Olympics Florida to be used for Special Olympics purposes,” the news release said.
The Special Olympics plate began in 1993. This is the first time it’s been redesigned in more nearly 30 years.
