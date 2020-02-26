VENICE - The Venice Institute for Performing Arts presents “An Evening with Richard Dreyfuss.”
Joined on stage by ABC 7’s Linda Carson, Dreyfuss will discuss his life and career as an actor, in-between audience members viewing clips of some of his most popular scenes.
Maybe you know Dreyfuss from his portrayal of young marine biologist Matt Hooper in “Jaws” (1975), or from his performance as a family man whose behavior becomes increasingly unstable after encountering a UFO in” Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977).
Perhaps it’s from his Academy Award-winning performance in the Neil Simon comedy “The Goodbye Girl” (1977) or one of his many other famous films. During the event, you’ll learn about Dreyfuss’s experiences in these films, what he learned from them, and what he thinks the most important moments of the films were.
Dreyfuss was born in 1947 in Brooklyn, New York. Some describe him as an American actor known for his portrayals of ordinary men who are driven to emotional extremes. After spending his early childhood in Brooklyn and Queens, Dreyfuss moved with his family to California, where he began his acting career.
From “The Graduate” in 1967 to” Mr. Holland’s Opus” in 1995, Dreyfuss had a career that spanned decades. Dreyfuss continues to work, encouraging civic education in schools, through his non-profit the Dreyfuss Institute.
Dreyfuss will be on stage at 7 p.m. at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., on Sunday, March 1. Tickets are $41-$99. VPAC box office hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; or via MyVIPA.org
