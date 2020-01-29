VENICE — The Venice Community Center will be Mecca to orchid enthusiasts on Saturday and Sunday.
The occasion is the 54th annual Venice Area Orchid Society Show & Sale. The annual project of the 400-member Venice Area Society consistently draws some 4,000 orchid enthusiasts.
“The show is the most popular orchid show on the west coast,” co-chairman Judy Loeffler said
Loeffler has been co-chairing the show for many years and her husband, Jay, is just as avid. He will be on hand throughout the show to help where needed but the rest of the year, maintains the society’s website.
Both have been active in the society since they first joined in 2012.
In addition to watching over the club’s website, Jay prepares orchid displays — winning ones.
About his own growing interest in all things orchids, he wrote “An Extended Orchid Family” which was selected for publication in “Orchids,” the official publication of the American Orchid Society in Miami.
For the past six years, in addition to running the annual show, Judy spearheaded the Venice Orchid Project. Participants prepare orchid divisions received from local growers in early spring.
The volunteers prepare these to mount high up in trees in late spring throughout the Venice area. According to Judy, they have been most successful in Blalock Park but there are many in the downtown area and other places as well. Look up when in park areas. Squirrels seem to be their biggest threat.
Orchid Island
Members of the society have been working on the show for 12 months: planning the theme, signing vendors, arranging for judges and more while paying close attention to this year’s theme — “Orchid Island.”
With a vendor (Carmela Orchids) that comes annually from the Hawaiian Islands and the show’s location on the “island” part of Venice, the theme seems especially appropriate this year.
Orchid fanciers will fill the parking lot of the Venice Area Community Center and form a long line for entrance to the show at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
At the same time, some of the top orchid judges in the country will be inside the center, carefully studying displays that fill nearly half of the vast exhibit room at Venice Community Center.
Once the doors open at 10 a.m. the people in line will head in two directions: most to specific vendors to purchase individual specimens or supplies and the rest to the rope preventing their entrance to the display area which will not be open until the judges have completed their work — generally about 11 a.m. Saturday.
Judges will give awards for individual orchid specimens in several categories, items that carry out the theme of the show and finally, awards for the best of the larger displays which this year must follow the island theme.
The latter area is always popular with visitors looking for ideas to replicate in their own gardens at home. In addition to the thousands of orchids for sale, there will be displays and classes.
With the exception of a few days that could be too cold for orchids, many local orchid fanciers look to these show displays for ideas to use in their home gardens. When those chilly days do arrive, they either move their orchids indoors or find another way to protect them.
As in the past, the show’s popularity and growth has led to overflow into additional display rooms.
The program book also is coveted for it is filled with tips for orchid growers. Common topics include dealing with cold nights and weather, repotting or mounting of specimens, dealing with pests and diseases that afflict orchids, staking blooming specimens, watering guidelines, the light factor, monthly growing tips and finally: “How to Kill Your Orchids!” That list is written with tongue in cheek but may be one of the most important items to read and heed.
From pots and other containers, to paintings and prints by orchid artists, if it has anything to do with orchids, it likely will be found at the community center this coming weekend.
Study your show booklet to make sure you do not miss anything at the show. Then keep it as a valuable tool for its is filled with hints on the care and feeding and even propagation of orchids as well as dealing with diseases, climate changes and more. You can join the club at the show and pick up the schedule of upcoming meetings and programs.
“Orchid Island” will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 (displays open at 11 a.m. when judging is complete) and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Admission is $5 per person; children 9 and younger, free. For more information, visit vaos.org.
