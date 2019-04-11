Round 1 wasn't exactly close, but what could be in store for the second meeting between North Port and Venice?
After a 10-0 win for Venice last Friday, both teams will reconvene at CoolToday Park for more action tonight at 7 p.m.
On one side you have the Indians (14-4, 2-0), who are coming in hot after a dominant victory over the Bobcats.
Behind strong pitching and timely hitting Venice was able to suffocate North Port in the first meeting.
Orion Kerkering pitched five shut out innings in the win, allowing only three hits with nine strikeouts.
Offensively, Michael Robertson put the Indians on his back and went 3 for 4 with a game-high seven RBIs.
His highlight came in the top of the sixth when he circled the bases for a 4-RBI inside-the-park home run.
North Port (10-6, 0-3) comes in as the clear underdog, but that doesn't affect their mindset.
It's still a big district game in front of what is expected to be a big crowd. Oh yeah, and also a cross town rivalry.
The biggest thing for the Bobcats is to eliminate all of the outside distractions and focus on the game.
"I’d like the players to come into the game with no nerves playing in front of a large crowd and compete for all seven innings," North Port coach Miles Mayer said.
