Former Venice football player and current Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton has been nominated by the Bears for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The award, named after former Bears running back Walter Payton, is given annually to the player who most exemplifies excellence both on and off the field. Burton, who has 38 catches for 448 yards and 5 touchdowns, pledged earlier this year that he would donate $1,000 for every catch and $2,500 for every touchdown to the International Justice Mission. Burton spent some time this summer working with IJM — an organization looking to end slave trade — in the Dominican Republic, and has carried forth those efforts with his charitable donations this NFL season.