By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Editor
It took just two days for Rich Carroll to get involved in youth athletics upon moving to Venice in 1987.
He signed his son, Rich Carroll Jr., up for Venice Little League and he’s been a part of the organization ever since — moving up to become league president and beginning a Venice Challenger Baseball program.
Challenger Baseball is a division of Little League across the country that makes the game accessible to athletes with disabilities and special needs.
“Challenger does a lot of things,” Carroll said. “Baseball is just a side part of it. My coaches have been working with me for 10 or so years. We do it because of the joy we get in our hearts. It’s really easy when you go down there and the first kid you see says, ‘Hey coach, let’s play,’ and gives you a hug.
“It just makes everything worthwhile. They all speak from their heart.”
Carroll has worked with Venice Little League and Challenger baseball for the past 20-plus years, and his efforts — including breaking ground on a new Challenger-friendly baseball field and making the program entirely free to all — have been recognized by Lance Sandwich Crackers with the 2019 “My Coach, My Hero” award given out to just two coaches across the country.
Carroll will receive $5,000 from Lance for the award, which will go toward his continued efforts of building a “Field of Dreams” for the athletes of Challenger.
But there’s much more to Carroll than his efforts to build a new baseball field.
To see the difference he makes in the lives of his Challenger athletes, all you have to do is ask those he’s impacted.
“He’s amazing. He comes across as a rough and tough guy, but he has a heart of gold,” said Susan Lomas, mother of Challenger player Sam, who has Phelan McDermid Syndrome — which prohibits him from walking or talking. “When you have a child with a disability, and people get involved who don’t have to, those people are amazing because they’re doing it from the goodness of their heart.
“It’s all been him. He’s been the catalyst and the heart of Challenger. There isn’t a kid who he doesn’t love or tease. He’s really the type of person who we all hope to meet in our walk of life. He gets it, he appreciates it and he respects them.”
Despite not having a child with special needs, Carroll was moved by a brochure on Challenger he received in the late 90s, and he’s been a part of it ever since. At first, his goal was simply to give more kids a chance to play the game of baseball.
But as time went on, Carroll realized Challenger Baseball made a difference in people’s lives that went far beyond the game.
“Over the years we focused on baseball, but recently I’ve learned it’s not just about baseball,” he said. “It’s a way of life for a lot of people.
“At the end of our season when it’s our last game, I have mothers come up to me saying, ‘Oh, I hate this time of the year. We look forward to this all week long.’ It’s unbelievable how it’s a social outlet for these kids and the friendships they develop.”
Challenger baseball began in Venice with Carroll and four kids, and has since grown to include over 135 athletes. Along with volunteer helpers, Carroll’s efforts are largely aided by Venice High School — where he coached baseball and football for several years.
Each Indians athletics team routinely goes out to the Little League fields at Chuck Reiter Stadium to be “buddies” for the athletes, and encourage them as they enjoy the game together.
“It helps to keep our kids focused on what’s really important,” Venice High baseball coach Craig Faulkner said of his teams volunteering with Challenger. “We see what a joy it is for them, and sometimes we forget that it’s a game and we forget how fun it is to play. So when we play with the Challenger kids, it reminds us how much joy this game can bring you if you let it.”
Carroll’s love for his athletes extends beyond the fields as well. He regularly takes the players out for outings such as Tampa Bay Rays games or out to eat at local restaurants.
With the help of Rays pitcher Charlie Morton, Challenger was able to donate new shoes to all of its players this past spring. Carroll and his wife, Nancy, also have donated thousands of bicycles and gifts at Christmastime to the players.
“I had a couple of parents come up to me and say, ‘This is the first time my child has ever had new shoes.’ 75 percent of my kids have single parents, so we do a lot to try to help them,” Carroll said.
As the program has grown, Carroll began focusing on building the “Field of Dreams” for his athletes, as the clay and raised bases of typical Little League fields present some obstacles for special needs players. Earlier this year, Challenger broke ground on the site for its fields — projected to be completed in March of next year on property just south of the Venice Boys & Girls Club.
There is still about $260,000 of the total $1,200,000 left to be raised for the project, but Carroll is optimistic that the community will continue rallying to the cause — as he estimates 80-90 percent of the money raised has come from local donations.
Anyone interested in donating can find all the information needed at venicechallengerbaseball.org under the “Get Involved” section.
Though Carroll is quick to direct the credit of his accomplishments to those around him, the people he’s affected know that Challenger wouldn’t be possible without his hard work and dedication.
“We are all grateful for coach Rich,” said Christina Burns, mother of Challenger player Hunter Burns. “Without him, this wouldn’t be here for our kids. He’s worked tirelessly and spent his own money for years growing this program and trying to raise money so these kids can have their own field.
“He’s remarkable and deserves recognition, though he won’t like it. He doesn’t understand why we are always thanking him. He is the true definition of humble, and hopefully he inspires more people to get out there and get involved.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.