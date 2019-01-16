Depth and determination.
The Lady Tarpons made the most of the opportunity Tuesday afternoon, placing first in six different weight divisions, to claim honors at the 2A District 16 meet at Charlotte High School. 18 of the 20 Lady Tarpons weightlifters advanced to Regionals.
Charlotte scored 91 points to outdistance the competition, with North Port placing second, 37 points; Venice and Riverdale finishing in a tie for third, 26 points each; and Fort Myers was fifth, 20 points; in the 12 team field.
The Lady Tarpons won six weight classes, capturing honors in the 101-pound, Madison Shepard; 119-pound, Natalie Jen; 129-pound, Annabelle Anderson; 139-pound, Lexus Sweet; 199-pound, Aryana Hayes; and the Unlimited division, Britney Williams, whose combined total was 445 pounds. The Lady Bobcats and Lady Indians also figured prominently, with North Port taking the 110-pound division, Bri Sepulveda; and the Lady Indians winning the 177-pound weight class, Ariana Kerr.
The top six placing weightlifters in each class advance to Regionals.
‘We’re very happy; at Districts a lot of times you want to make sure you get as many girls to the next level,” said Matt Galley, Charlotte girls weightlifting coach. “We were a little conservative today because we didn’t know how it would pan out overall. The girls made bigger jumps from their second to third lifts than they typically would. They stepped up to the challenge pretty well.”
The Lady Indians finished tied for third, but found the experience to be invaluable with several weightlifters moving on. Many of the Lady Indians are involved with a number of extracurricular activities, placing an emphasis on the student-athlete experience, said Sasha Hyer, Venice Indians girls weightlifting coach.
“We did OK today,” said Hyer. “We have a couple of girls moving onto regionals, and that’s the key. It’s the continuation, all of the girls showing improvement. They keep getting better. It’s all to help the kids to overcome obstacles. The bar doesn’t fight back. It’s you fighting against the bar.”
North Port performed well in several of the lighter weight divisions. Tatiana Wilburn, may be light, weighing only 99-pounds, but totaled 245 pound sduring the competition.
Bri Sepulveda did her first lift on the bench, and then an opener in the clean and jerk, on the way to claiming her division crown, said Wayne Skelton, North Port girls weightlifting coach. Sepulveda placed fourth at states in 2018.
“We had some really good performances, and some of our new girls were terrific,” said Skelton. “Samantha Sineath at 119-pounds keeps getting better every time she goes on the platform.”
The Lady Bobcats have a deep roster, composed of talented seniors and a strong nucleus of underclassmen.
“We have some really talented ninth and tenth-graders, right behind them because they can’t quite out point and out total the older ones,” said Skelton. “Zoey Daniels did a great job in the unlimited. She gets better all the time. I was very pleased with the girls.”
101-pound division; Madison Shepard, bench press 155, clean and jerk 110, 265 total, place 1st, Charlotte; Brisilda Bejte, 135, 115, 250, 2nd, Charlotte; Tatiana Wilburn, 125, 120, 245, 3rd, North Port.
110-poiund division; Bri Sepulveda, 135 bench press, 145 clean and jerk, 280 total; place 1st, North Port; Kareine Dejean, 125, 120, 245, 3rd, Charlotte; Mia Delapara, 115, 115, 230, 5th, North Port; Lauren Meddaugh, 115, 110, 225, 6th, Charlotte.
119-pound division; Natalie Jen, 145 bench press, 145 clean and jerk, total 290, place 1st, Charlotte; Samantha Sineath, 120, 135, 255, 2nd, North Port; Jayla Price, 120, 125, 245, 3rd, Charlotte; Deanndra Swearing, 110, 125, 225, 6th, North Port.
129-pound division; Anabelle Anderson, 150 bench press, 155 clean and jerk, total 305, place 1st, Charlotte; Javi Quiles, 150, 150, 300; 2nd, North Port; Gianna Creola, 125, 120, 245, 3rd, Charlotte; Lilly Westrick-Denley, 110, 115, 225, 5th, Venice.
139-pound division; Lexus Sweet, 195 bench press, 170 clean and jerk, total 365, place 1st, Charlotte; Kylie Flaherty-Cohn, 140, 130, 270, 2nd, Venice; Jacey Tippman, 140, 120, 260, 3rd, Venice; Samantha McKenzie, 105, 130, 235, 5th, North Port.
154-pound division; Shaniel Williams, 150 bench press, 140 clean and jerk, 295 total, place 2nd, Charlotte; Mikayla Fischer, 120, 130, 250, 5th, North Port; Adrienne Martin, 115, 120, 235, 6th, Venice.
169-pound division; Daphnie Toussaint, 155 bench press, 135, clean and jerk, 290 total, place 2nd, Charlotte; Rena Kotti, 135, 140, 275, 3rd, Venice; Lauren Bell, 140, 130, 270, 4th, Charlotte.
183-Pound division; Arianna Kerr, 200 bench press, 165 clean and jerk, 365 total, place 1st, Venice; Erika Lane, 150, 155, 305, 2nd, Charlotte; Cheyenne Warren, 175, 125, 300, 3rd, Charlotte.
199-pound division; Aryana Haynes, 145 bench press, 135 clean and jerk, total 280, place 1st, Charlotte; Josenie Telfort, 140, 125, 265, 2nd, Charlotte; Hanna McCall, 125, 125, 250, 3rd, North Port.
Unlimited; Britney Williams, 260 bench press, 185, clean and jerk, total 445; place 1st, Charlotte; Zoey Daniels, 195, 185, 390, 2nd, North Port; Ana Rosado, 185, 140, 325; 3rd, Charlotte; Kaysee Romero, 145, 130, 275; 4th, Venice.
