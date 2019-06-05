HR Derby

From left to right: Larry Shannon, Kadence Harroun, Andrew Clem, D.J Vleck. Not pictured Nicole Cierniak.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Andrew Clem hit 10 home runs to win the Student Leadership Academy’s 10th Annual Home Run Derby at Chuck Reiter Stadium.

Nicole Cierniak and Larry Shannon tied for second place with six dingers each.

The longest home runs of 200+ feet were hit by D.J. Vleck, who finished third with five home runs.

Kadence Harroun was the tournament’s winning pitcher as she was responsible for 22 of the 27 home runs in the competition.

