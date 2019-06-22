By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Editor
Student Leadership Academy — a charter middle school on the Island of Venice — hosted its 10th annual home run derby this spring, with Andrew Clem taking the title of 2019 champion.
SLA physical education teacher Judy Ferretti began hosting the derby a decade ago at Chuck Reiter Stadium as a treat for eighth graders as they wrap up their time at the school.
Roughly 30-35 kids from all eighth grade P.E. classes participate in the derby, and Clem won it all with 10 home runs hit over the 180-foot fences at Chuck Reiter. Nicole Cerniak and Larry Shannon tied for second place with six homers.
The longest home runs were hit by D.J. Vleck, who finished in third place with five round-trippers.
Kadence Harroun was this year’s “winning pitcher” as she was responsible for 22 of the 27 home runs hit in the tournament.
Competitors have 10 outs — swings that don’t result in homers — before their chances are up.
SLA athletes who competed in the derby and went on to star for Venice High include football players Tyler Gauthier, Jarrod Hewitt, Noah Montgomery, Drue Streich, Alex Hoag and volleyball star Tanner Gauthier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.