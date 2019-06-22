Home run derby

From left to right: SLA home run derby competitors Larry Shannon, Kadence Harroun, Andrew Clem, D.J. Vleck. Not pictured: Nicole Cierniak.

By VINNIE PORTELL

Sports Editor

Student Leadership Academy — a charter middle school on the Island of Venice — hosted its 10th annual home run derby this spring, with Andrew Clem taking the title of 2019 champion.

SLA physical education teacher Judy Ferretti began hosting the derby a decade ago at Chuck Reiter Stadium as a treat for eighth graders as they wrap up their time at the school.

Roughly 30-35 kids from all eighth grade P.E. classes participate in the derby, and Clem won it all with 10 home runs hit over the 180-foot fences at Chuck Reiter. Nicole Cerniak and Larry Shannon tied for second place with six homers.

The longest home runs were hit by D.J. Vleck, who finished in third place with five round-trippers.

Kadence Harroun was this year’s “winning pitcher” as she was responsible for 22 of the 27 home runs hit in the tournament.

Competitors have 10 outs — swings that don’t result in homers — before their chances are up.

SLA athletes who competed in the derby and went on to star for Venice High include football players Tyler Gauthier, Jarrod Hewitt, Noah Montgomery, Drue Streich, Alex Hoag and volleyball star Tanner Gauthier.

