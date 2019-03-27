There’s not a sport that I love more than baseball, so when I heard that the Atlanta Braves had a new spring training complex debuting this spring, I had to be there for it.
So, I snagged a pair of tickets for my dad and I the minute tickets went on sale on Jan. 15. Within hours, all tickets were sold out — making it clear that North Port is excited to welcome professional baseball.
After seemingly years of waiting and rumors of what would become of the Braves’ new spring stadium, CoolToday Park finally had its opening debut on Sunday afternoon.
Braves legends such as Hammerin’ Hank Aaron, Terry Pendleton and longtime manager Bobby Cox were in attendance to usher in a new era of baseball in North Port in front of thousands of fans.
It was a beautiful day for baseball, and the park couldn’t have looked better — but the experience wasn’t without its bumps in the road.
Upon first setting foot in the stadium, you’re greeted with an impressive sight. With murals of former Braves legends donning the walls and bright blue and red colors popping in every direction, CoolToday Park lived up to its billing.
The stadium has some pretty unique seating, too. If you’re up for sitting in the sun, the outfield seats offer the “Budweiser Bench” — rows of seating directly above the left field bullpen and underneath the scoreboard — and the “Suntrust Pavilion” — roughly 100 seats looking down on right field from a perch about 30 feet above the outfield boardwalk.
The view from these seats looked fantastic as I walked around the park, but I also noticed it only took until about the third inning until the seating thinned out to next-to-nothing in those sections with the sun bearing down.
Though the outfield seating looked to be sweltering, the stadium largely lived up to its name of CoolToday.
if you’re looking for a great view in the shade, you really can’t beat any of the options from first base to third base. With the sun positioned behind home plate and terraces overhanging over those seats, anyone with baseline seats is treated to a prime view out of the Florida heat.
Though the game itself was a bit slow, with the Braves pulling out a 4-2 victory, Atlanta brought much of its popular in-game entertainment to CoolToday, including its mascot Blooper and the famous Freeze — a man dressed in a blue skin suit who routinely beats fans in races along the warning track after giving them a sizable head start.
While the park was impressive, I could have done without the extra wait to actually get my car parked.
It’s understandable for there to be a line of cars for any professional baseball game, but the mess of traffic around the park was ridiculous. With people trying to enter the one-mile stretch of one-lane road into the stadium from three different directions, I saw two near accidents just on the way in.
Once in line, it took 50 minutes — yes, 50! — just to park the car.
“Well, that’s the last time we come here until they fix that traffic,” I heard someone say to their spouse as they exited their car.
Hopefully, the traffic will be better organized and coordinated next year, because everything else about CoolToday Park made the wait worthwhile.
