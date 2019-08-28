STAFF REPORT
The Venice Viking Pop Warner teams officially began their season this past Saturday at Port Charlotte.
Three of the five teams came away with opening-season wins, as defense played a big factor. The 6U Danes and the 12U Lancers came away with shutout victories, with Malik Chieffo coming up big for the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter for his Lancers team.
Next up for the Vikings will be home games against the Charlotte Warriors this Saturday at Wellfield Park, with games at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
6U Danes
Venice 12 — Port Charlotte 0
The Danes carried over their momentum from last week’s Jamboree with a 12-0 victory over Port Charlotte on Saturday.
Nicholas Stough scored on an end-around run that was called by quarterback Dylan Adams. Colton McCord then added to the score with a scamper on fourth and two.
The defense played lights-out again by not only shutting out the opponent, but by also only giving up four first downs.
Defensive stars of the game included Rylan Bannan, Major Bell, Colton McCord, Abel Seed, Nicholas Stough, Kade Swafford and Matthew Vanover, who all had multiple tackles for loss and racked up a sack as well.
The Danes will look to stay winning as they host Charlotte this Saturday.
8U Kings
Venice 32 — Port Charlotte 7
The Kings traveled to Port Charlotte for a Week 1 matchup against the Bandits.
On the first play of the game Ryan Weimer ripped the ball loose from the opposing quarterback to create the game’s first turnover, the first in several big plays that would lead to a 32-7 win over the Bandits.
Jase Bigelow and Jacob Florea also put constant pressure on the quarterback all day, which led to another fumble recovery by Liam Alvarado on the 10-yard line.
This ignited the Kings’ offense. Bryce Bigelow ran off tackle for a 25-yard gain before Austen Bowman scored on the very next play with a 60-yard touchdown run.
The Kings had great blocking all day from Gavin Murphee, Ayden Powell, Zander Moore, Brady Jernigan, Kendrick Murray and Jack Hackney.
Noah Wireman had several quarterback runs for good yardage along with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Bigelow in the third quarter.
The whole defensive line, including Jaedyn Williams and Kendrick Murray, had multiple tackles or assisted towards the Kings’ three forced fumbles.
In total, Bowman had two touchdowns and Bigelow had three to help lead the Kings to the blowout victory.
Next up is the Charlotte Warriors at Venice this Saturday at 11 a.m.
10U Knights
Port Charlotte 20 — Venice 6
The Knights lost a tough game against the Port Charlotte Bandits, 20-6 on Saturday.
The Knights took the lead on their very first drive as Stephen Testa broke loose for a 27-yard touchdown behind the blocking of Zeke Settles, Landon Stubbs, and Nico Brasco.
Then Knights defense played tough all game with key tackles from Robert Corrigan, Mykal Boyd, Aidan Gartley and Elijah Gooden. It was a hard-fought game.
The Knights look to rebound with their first victory on Saturday against the Charlotte Warriors.
12U Lancers
Venice 6 — Port Charlotte 0
The Lancers played their season-opener at Port Charlotte this past Saturday, winning 6-0 on a late touchdown.
The Lancers defense was sensational, as they did not give up a single first down the entire game. Defensive linemen Collin Carter, Keshawn Reid, Ethan Hawkins, Malik Chieffo and Tayler Akers caused havoc in the Bandits’ backfield all day.
Malakai Corbett had a big hit and tackle for loss from the outside linebacker position on a Bandits fourth and seven.
There were some opportunities for the Lancers to score early, but turnovers and defensive stops kept them at bay until the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Wes Bigelow threw the ball with great precision all game as Malik Chieffo hauled in seven receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown, which broke the scoreless tie, was scored with just over three minutes remaining in the game.
The Lancers fierce defense had to make a final stand to put the game away. On second down the Bandits quarterback attempted to connect with their running back on a pass play, but middle linebacker Jayden Della Rocco jumped the route and intercepted the ball.
The Lancers lined up in victory formation and take a knee to run out the clock.
The win brought their record to 1-0 and they will face the Charlotte Warriors this coming Saturday in their home opener.
The 14U Crusaders, which lost to Port Charlotte, 26-6, did not submit additional results from this Saturday’s season opener.
