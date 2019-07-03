By BARBARA BOXLEITNER
Sun Correspondent
Mitch Donofrio hit well for the Eckerd College baseball team during the spring.
The rising sophomore out of Venice High School has kept on hitting during summer ball.
The third baseman is playing for the Brockton (Mass.) Rox of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. He entered Tuesday leading the league with seven home runs and 23 runs batted in and also ranked fifth with a .341 batting average.
Asked in the spring by Eckerd head coach Josh Beauregard about playing summer ball, Donofrio said he would prefer to play in either Florida or Massachusetts, where he has relatives.
Within days, he learned he would be playing for Brockton.
He has been staying with a cousin on his father’s side, about 30 minutes from the ballpark. Twenty relatives, including immediate family in the area for a week, attended his June 28 game.
Brockton has been an ideal fit.
“He (the coach) knew I could get a lot of playing time,” Donofrio said. “I’m just working on everything and to get myself in better position for next season, more repetitions.”
Donofrio primarily has been hitting second or third in the order. He opened with a six-game hitting streak and hit safely in eight straight as of Tuesday. He had 10 multi-hit efforts, including four three-hit games, two of which were consecutive during his season-opening streak.
He has been able to continue focusing on hitting off-speed pitches, which threw him off early in the spring season. He finished with a .274 batting average, five home runs and 33 RBIs while playing in 42 of 50 games.
“I wasn’t really picking up off-speed pitches too well. In high school I saw mostly fastballs,” said Donofrio, a designated hitter when he isn’t playing third base. “By me getting a ton of at-bats (now), it’s definitely helped me recognizing off-speed out of the hand.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.