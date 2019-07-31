I have a confession to make: I am a hacker.
I’ve never broken 100. Water on the right attracts my tee shots like a magnet. I’ve never taken a divot in the fairway, at least in front of the ball position. And I don’t care. I’m outside, I’m with friends, I’m laughing a lot. I’m doing something semi-healthy. (The Turn Dog and the beer on the back nine reduce it to just semi-healthy.)
In my younger days, I could throw a club farther than I hit the ball. I’m more zen about it, now.
I don’t swear on the course anymore. My wife, the psychologist, broke me of that. If you need to say something, use “Hoover!” It either means: “this sucks!” or it’s the biggest dam around.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m an athlete. I’ve been in sports for 56 years. I want to perform well. Luckily, I don’t take myself too seriously. Let’s face it, you can’t take yourself seriously if you are a hacker. Imagine if you were the guy playing on his local course who broke a window in his own house. I hope he doesn’t take himself seriously.
One thing about being a hacker is that you get more for your dollar. Think of how many more swings you take than a good golfer.
Another thing hackers take advantage of is statistics. You can’t make every shot a bad one. Occasionally, the stars align and you impress, no, shock yourself at how great the shot turns out. And that’s what keeps us coming back. Those three good shots a round block the memories of most of the bad ones.
In my last two rounds, in each I holed one from 40-50 yards out. OK, so I should have been on the green, not 50 yards out. Hackers always believe their glasses are half-full. Hey, a great shot is still a great shot.
Luck plays a big part of hackerdom. Sometimes, we are so bad, it turns out good. On a par 3, I hit it 30 yards right. The ball hit the front tire of a maintenance cart on the cart path and bounced to within five yards of the green. Another one of my mishits I recently learned was trendy. Teeing off with a 60-yard wide pond between me and grass, I skulled it. Three skips and the ball rolled up onto the hill on the other side. Soon after that round an article appeared in Golf Digest about adding skulling to your shot repertoire. Who knew?
To you hackers out there, I say, “Buck up!” Be proud of your hackerdom. Play from the front tees with your head held high. We are the saviors of golf. We keep the equipment manufacturers and teaching pros in business. And, we give comic relief to all of those tight-butted pseudo-serious golfers who are missing out on the real joys of golf.
