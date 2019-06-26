The Englewood Little League junior division team reigns as the District 16 champions after two hard-fought victories over host Venice this past Friday and Saturday.
Englewood rolled up a 20-10 victory over Venice on Friday as the teams traded the lead several times. Saturday, Englewood scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 12-7 lead and held on for a 12-10 victory.
Aiden Bell belted three run-scoring hits to spark Englewood to the come-from-behind victory Friday night.
“I had two singles and one double,” Bell said. “Today (Saturday) I walked several times but didn’t have any hits.”
Bell returns next season and should be a big plus for Englewood. He was Englewood’s first baseman and played a solid defensive game.
Venice got off to a fast start in Friday’s game, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the second inning for an 8-6 lead and two more in the third to lead 10-6. But Englewood stormed back, scoring one run in the fourth inning and three in the fifth to tie the score at 10-10. Then, in the top of the sixth inning, Englewood broke loose for eight runs, sparked by Bell’s double, several walks and passed balls to take an 18-10 lead. They added two more in the seventh to secure the victory.
“We came on strong at the end,” said Englewood manager Sean Kirsten. “We were tough when we had to be.
“We only had two days of practice before the tournament started because we only had seven players for awhile.”
Matthew Whitmore was the starting pitcher for Englewood in Friday’ game, going 2 2/3 innings before Devyn Kirsten came in and went the rest of the way for the victory.
Jake Thornton was the starting pitcher for Venice, pitching into the sixth inning. Tye Esposito also pitched for Venice as did Hunter Melvin and Talor Richards.
Venice scored once in the first inning and Englewood came back with three in the bottom of the first inning for a 3-1 lead. Both teams scored four runs in the second inning with Englewood taking a 7-5 lead into the third inning.
Andrew Pulaskie belted a run-scoring double for Englewood in the same frame. Venice came fighting back with single runs in the third, fourth and fifth for an 8-7 lead. But Englewood scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 12-8 lead.
Kirsten had a run-scoring single and Englewood was aided by three walks, two passed balls and two balks in the inning.
Both teams had trouble with errors, walks and passed balls because of their inexperience
On the larger field; baserunners stole bases virtually at will on both teams. Venice scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to cut the lead to 12-10.
But Pulaskie held them down in the seventh, giving up a double by Colton Perz but getting the other three batters out to end the game.
Caleb Whitmore was Englewood’s starting pitcher, going 3 2/3 innings. Pulaskie came on and pitched the rest of the way.
Esposito was Venice’s starting pitcher Saturday. Perz and Talon Richards also pitched for Venice. Joe Dalton, Ben Cooper and Melvin had big hits for Venice in the two-game series.
“We played well,” said Venice manager Chris Perz.
“We were a young team this year and we got better as the season went on. We only lose one player from this team for next season and everybody else should be back.”
Englewood and Venice were the only junior division teams in District 16 and just played each other in the regular season. Englewood won the majority of the games but many of them were close.
Now, Englewood plans to participate in the sectional tournament in Lee County, starting July 6.
