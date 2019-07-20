In this day and age, travel baseball is undoubtedly the route to go if you want to take your skills to the next level. It’s a platform that puts you directly in front of college coaches and streamlines the process of gaining college interest.
Some might even say it’s a mandate in today’s recruiting climate if players wish to play at a Division-I school.
But it’s not something everyone can afford to do.
Parents and their athletes have to weigh the rising cost of joining a travel team against the cost of the player potentially missing out on a college offer.
For some it’s an easy choice. For others it’s a warranted sacrifice to give their child the best possible route to a coveted offer. Regardless, travel ball has turned into a $17 billion industry, according to WinterGreen Research, a market research firm that tracks the industry, and it has no indication of slowing down.
“A guy with Extra Inning Softball, his name his Brent Eads, told parents, ‘If you think you’re saving money by getting a college scholarship playing travel ball, get out of it now,’” Mark Grossenbacher, father of Lemon Bay softball player Bailey Grossenbacher, said. “You might pay more in one summer than the entire scholarship is worth.
“We’ve had to cut things and be very frugal with our savings and be creative with where we stay.”
Bailey plays on the East Cobb Bullets based out of Georgia. Just to be on the team costs the family $1,600 total in monthly dues for the season, which runs from May to August. On top of that, the family is responsible for travel, hotel rooms, food, admission to tournaments and equipment (though her current team provides more equipment at this level). Other teams can charge upwards of $3,000 for team dues.
For the Grossenbachers’ recent trip to Colorado for the Colorado Sparkler tournament — one of the largest travel ball events in the world — most families on her team shelled out between $3,000 and $5,000 for the week-long tournament.
That money included airfare to fly to the west coast, $160 per night for hotel (eight nights), food, rental car, gas and $35 per person for a pass to watch the games. For players not at the elite level, where equipment isn’t included in dues, parents often pay an average of $240 for a glove, $350 for a new bat, $100 for cleats and another $100 for turf cleats, if needed. Oftentimes travel teams get discounted gear as well through the organization.
It all adds up. For an active travel baseball player with the Florida Burn, which rosters local players such as Port Charlotte pitcher Tyler Zylstra and Venice catcher Mac Guscette, the season in total can cost families up to around $10,000 a year.
One way to help with the cost is getting sponsored by local businesses, which contribute money to offset some of the dues.
Given the hefty price tag, those outside the circle may ask themselves why parents invest this kind of money and question the return. On the surface, the numbers may be on the side of the naysayers.
The odds of playing college softball is 1:12, 1:9 for baseball; the odds of playing Division-I softball is 1:62, 1:47 for baseball and 1:764 to go pro, according to Scholarshipstats.com. Even with travel ball, the odds are slim. But players seem to have a better chance of getting noticed if they are constantly put in the sight of college coaches. At least that’s the logic of it all.
For some local athletes, it’s been worth it. Bailey secured an offer from Florida International University last year and Guscette will likely be on his way to the University of Florida next summer.
“There is a potential of a gap, but the thing is, if you’re good you’re gonna be found. That’s if you’re really good,” Grossenbacher said. “It’s those mid-level girls that sometimes get lost. (In travel ball), you’re competing to get better so when you do go on to college, you can be a starter or an early contributor.”
Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
