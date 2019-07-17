Pic with banner

Nate Winterhalter, left, Joel Vazquez, Mike Mowduk, and James Rieff won the 13U state championship for Babe Ruth baseball and will advance to Regionals in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The 13U Sarasota Babe Ruth All-Stars recently won the Florida 13U State Championship, and will advance to Regionals in Williamsburg, Virginia. 

Four members of that team — Nate Winterhalter, Joel Vazquez, Mike Mowduk and James Rieff — were All-Stars for Venice Little League in 2018. 

