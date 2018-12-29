Gymnastics athletes from Gator Tens For Life Athletics (GTFL) recently competed in the Fall AAU State Championship in Estero and three teams finished in the top three for their respective age grouping.
Not only did three GTFL teams place in the top three, but 15 individual athletes also walked away with top three finishes in their respective category.
Of those who placed, seven athletes were individual champions. Those include: Liv (balance beam), Milena (vault and bar), Riley (balance beam), Cloe (vault) and Allie (balance beam) of Level Two, Ryleigh (vault) of Level Three, and Tessa W. (vault, bars, balance beam, floor, and all-around champion) of Level XCEL Silver.
