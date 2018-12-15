From left to right: GTFL students Zack, Aidan, Liam and Cole pose with their coach after competing in the 2nd Annual Chief Pride Judo Invitational in Estero on Dec. 8. Once again, GTFL students earned some hardware to hang from their necks, competing with over 300 athletes in judo martial arts. Both Zack and Cole brought home a gold medal in Novice and a silver medal in Advanced. Liam also earned a gold medal in the Novice category.
