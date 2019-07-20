I’ve written a lot about how the athletes in Venice don’t stop working over the summer.
But do you know all the work that really goes into offseason training?
There’s morning workouts (including crack of dawn wake-up calls), camps, scrimmages, recruiting trips to college campuses — all while weathering what has felt like the hottest summer in recent memory.
Even as I walk around following these athletes, I work up a sweat as temperatures exceed 90 degrees on most days. I can’t even imagine what it’s like to grind through that heat every day.
On the flip side of that coin, there’s also rain and lightning that gets in the way.
The one time I traveled down to watch the Florida Burn compete in Fort Myers this summer, it took just over two innings before the sky opened up. With little-to-no cover from the elements, fellow sports writer Jacob Hoag and I got absolutely drenched as we waited for the storm to pass.
Luckily, we were able to dry off and leave after we conducted our interviews during the delay, but the players don’t have that luxury — often waiting several hours for storms to pass through.
I graduated from Lemon Bay High School just seven years ago (Class of ’12), and the offseason work wasn’t like it is now. The pursuit of high school sports has become almost like a full-time job for kids nowadays, as I can probably count on one hand the amount of weeks most of these kids get off all year long.
That’s not to say their offseason training is a bad thing.
As you can read in today’s Sports section, all of this extra work and time spent honing their craft has opened up tons of doors for local players — especially exposure that produces scholarship offers.
But nonetheless, it’s an impressive amount of dedication, especially when much of today’s youth gets criticized for spending too much time with their heads buried in their phones.
While the student athletes reap the rewards of their hard work, the efforts of the area coaches and parents to guide them along the way can’t go unnoticed.
At Venice, the coaches don’t stop working in the offseason, either.
They organize and schedule tournaments and games, talk with college coaches, and generally do whatever they can to promote their players.
The parents make even more sacrifices.
From the money (more on that in this section) to the time taken off work to watch their kids play and take them on college visits, the parents in this area prove time and again they will do anything to see their kids succeed.
With the emergence of social media, travel teams, local camps and the ability for anyone to put together a film package, there are countless avenues for opportunity that didn’t exist even a couple of decades ago for these now-coaches and parents.
It’s a team effort to put these local athletes in the spotlight, and to me, it’s more impressive than the rings and championships that the Indians seem to bring home each year.
