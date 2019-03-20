Master-licensed Capt. Brad Clark, of Aquaholic Charters, has been fishing this area for about 10 years now.

Besides fishing tours, Aquaholic also offers sightseeing cruises; island trips; sunrise, sunset, dolphin, eco, lunch, dinner and sandbar trips; offshore and inshore fishing; night fishing; and special occasions rides, including free drinks and snacks with every tour.

I was able to accompany them on one of their spearfishing trips. It was a beautiful, sunny day. The gulf was a calm aqua and the sun was shining brightly, with the temperature in the 80s.

We met at a designated location at 8 a.m. sharp, finished up final pre-trip preparations and headed out about 9 miles on their brand-new Sea Hunt 27. It was a beautiful six hours away from civilization and much-needed break for me.

Aquaholic Charters serves Venice, Englewood, Nokomis and Siesta Key. For more information and pricing, contact Capt. Brad at 941-304-9770 or visit: Aquaholic-Charters.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments