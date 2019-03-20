Master-licensed Capt. Brad Clark, of Aquaholic Charters, has been fishing this area for about 10 years now.
Besides fishing tours, Aquaholic also offers sightseeing cruises; island trips; sunrise, sunset, dolphin, eco, lunch, dinner and sandbar trips; offshore and inshore fishing; night fishing; and special occasions rides, including free drinks and snacks with every tour.
I was able to accompany them on one of their spearfishing trips. It was a beautiful, sunny day. The gulf was a calm aqua and the sun was shining brightly, with the temperature in the 80s.
We met at a designated location at 8 a.m. sharp, finished up final pre-trip preparations and headed out about 9 miles on their brand-new Sea Hunt 27. It was a beautiful six hours away from civilization and much-needed break for me.
Aquaholic Charters serves Venice, Englewood, Nokomis and Siesta Key. For more information and pricing, contact Capt. Brad at 941-304-9770 or visit: Aquaholic-Charters.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.