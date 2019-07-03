By BARBARA BOXLEITNER
Sun Correspondent
While he considers which college baseball program is the best fit, Caleb Williams has been pitching effectively in a summer league.
The Venice High School graduate entered this past Friday throwing a team-high 20 innings for Pompano Beach in the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League. The left-hander had a 1-1 record and 1.80 earned run average in five appearances and also led the team with 35 strikeouts.
Williams didn’t pitch the past year after throwing 6 1/3 innings as a freshman for Division-I High Point University (N.C.). He said he experienced arm pain within the first month of his sophomore year and received a redshirt. An official diagnosis was not delivered, he said, though a pinched nerve and tendinitis were cited as causes of the discomfort.
He said he didn’t start training until mid-April and has been doing preventive treatment, such as regular stretching with resistance bands before baseball activity.
“I haven’t felt any arm pain,” he said.
He has been steady for Pompano Beach.
“I haven’t pitched this well since high school,” he said. “It’s kind of refreshing to be throwing like this.”
“I’ve been working on mechanics and been working on location and trying to get more break on my pitches,” said Williams, who throws a two-seam fastball, changeup, curveball and slider. “I don’t throw really, really hard, so my movement’s really crucial.”
He is aiming for curveball movement away from left-handed hitters and fastball and changeup movement away from right-handed batters.
His velocity has been around 86-87 mph, he said.
“It’s not where I want it to be,” he said, though he noted that he will take part in a fall velocity training program once he decides which college to attend.
He struck out a season-high 13 in six innings of Wednesday’s start, earning the win, and fanned 12 during six innings of a June 11 loss.
Because he has been in the college transfer portal, Williams has been contacted by multiple coaches. He plans to play one year for a junior college in Florida, then transfer to a Division-I school.
He has visited two schools and expects to visit two more before he makes his choice in the coming weeks.
