The Venice track and field team competed against individuals from over 30 high schools in the regional meet at Charlotte High School this past weekend, and 14 Indians will advance to this weekend’s state meet.
This marks the largest group of Venice athletes to advance to states in quite some time, with three boys and 11 girls qualifying for the final meet of the year — to be held at the University of North Florida, beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday.
Headlining this group are the four girls who won the only regional title for Venice this weekend.
Juliana Courville, Hannah Robertson, Rachel Rose and Gabby LaRock took first place with a time of 4:02.12 in the 4x400 meter relay, beating out the field by nearly six seconds.
The 4x800 meter relay team, made up of 3/4 of the 4x400 team, also qualified (3rd place): Courville, La Rock, Robertson, Mason Schilling.
A third relay team that qualified for states was the 4x100 relay team (8th place): Kirstin Dooling, Ashley Ayette, Audrey Ayette and Savannah James.
Of the relay qualifiers, Courville and La Rock also advanced to the state meet in the 800 meter race as well.
Field qualifiersAside from the relay and track portions of the regional meet, Venice also had a handful of athletes qualify for states in the field events.
Among the girls to advance to states were Sarah Harding in pole vault (8th place) and Aja Jones in shot put (4th place).
On the boys side, Marlem Louis qualified in the discus throw (8th place), Carson Skillman in the 800 meter run (6th place) and Michael Trapani will return to states in the triple jump (4th place).
Check back in Saturday’s Venice Gondolier Sun for a feature story on this group of athletes and an update on their progress at the state meet.
