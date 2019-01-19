The Venice High Indians did all they could in the 2A Region-3 dual meet on Thursday evening at Charlotte High School, but a short roster of grapplers kept them from advancing beyond the first match with East Lake.
Venice only brought seven wrestlers out of which it won five matches. Because the Indians had to forfeit seven weight classes, they dropped their match to the Eagles, 45-22.
“They did a great job. We won almost every match and looked good doing it,” said Indians head coach Pat Ryan. “I’m not disappointed (with the short roster). I just want my guys to go out and compete whether I have them all or just seven of them. And they did just that. Nobody rolled over and didn’t wrestle hard.”
Those who won their matches for Venice were Shane Conway at 126 pounds, Chris Wozniak (132), Tyler Conway (138), Sam Exler (145), and Jeff Stuart (160). Jack Marble lost his match after an injury forced him to retire.
