Jia Johnson has been the face of Venice girls tennis since she stepped foot on campus nearly three years ago.
The rising-senior has played as the Lady Indians' No. 1 player for three full season now, and has turned into not only the go-to player, but also the leader of the team.
“Jia, clearly even as a freshman, was the top player," Venice coach Wayne Robertson said. "For her it’s just the amount of time that she puts into practicing. It’s unusual to be the No. 1 as a freshman, but at the time she came in we had lost the top three from the year before."
Along with standout singles play this season, Johnson also made it to the state doubles championship with partner Laura Kulcsar.
Though her team was eliminated from the postseason in the regional quarterfinals, Johnson will have one more shot at the playoffs in 2020.
"At this point, being a junior, that’s her role is being our No. 1," Robertson said. "Without a player like Jia, we wouldn’t have the team we have. You have to have a strong No. 1 so everyone else can do their job."
