The junior varsity football team at Venice High has had such a strong start to the season, they may need to play at a different level.
The JV Indians (5-0) haven’t come close to losing in 2019 as the team entered this week’s game against Riverview having allowed just two touchdowns all season — one on a kick return and one on a fumble recovery. And it’s not just the defense that’s winning games, as the team averages 33.6 points per game.
“The JV guys went all summer with us and got that work in with us, so they’re ahead of the game,” Venice varsity coach John Peacock said. “We’ve got great coaches at all three levels that really do a great job with them.
“It’s been awesome. Hopefully they can continue what they’ve been building on and continue to play hard.”
So far, it’s resulted in running clocks against Riverview and Sarasota. How quickly the success has arrived is something many players didn’t see coming.
“The bond that we have and how quickly we came together is surprising,” quarterback Carson Smith said. “We have kids who’ve never played football and want to play, and now they’re excelling out there on the field. It’s been pretty cool to watch.”
Carrying a roster of 52 players, the Indians’ depth far outnumbers even the rosters of some area varsity squads. But with so many players on the team, it’s unavoidable that several of those players might never get to suit up for the varsity team.
JV coach John Hearon keeps that fact in mind as he coaches his team.
“These guys have no quit in them,” Hearon said. “They know they’re not playing on Friday nights. They know many of them may never play on Friday nights. But they come out here and work just as hard as the varsity guys do.
“We play our level for pride. I’m really impressed with the pride they play with at this level.”
Hearon and his staff — assistants Stephen Weidlein, Chris Peters and Joey DeCiantis — do their best to replicate what the Indians do at the varsity level.
That means relying on a strong running game and a hard-nosed defense, playing up-tempo, and of course, hours upon hours of preparation.
The work began back in January for most of the team as the players began the conditioning and weight lifting training that the varsity team goes through each off-season.
That extra work allowed some of the JV players to get noticed.
By the time Venice’s spring game at the defending state champion Lakeland Dreadnaughts rolled around, five of the JV players — Carson Smith, Nick Burke, Liam Piggins, Carson Beard and Jay Simmons — suited up for the game.
Though those players ultimately didn’t earn a promotion this year, it was more due to a lack of roster space than a lack of talent, according to Peacock.
Those players and more are sure to be on the varsity coaches’ radar as they continue to make plays at the JV level — like Smith passing for two touchdowns and running for two more against Palmetto, or Beard, who had three defensive touchdowns against Sarasota.
For all his players — those who’ve been noticed or not — Hearon said it’s important for them to play with everything they’ve got because that’s what it will take to make it to the next step in football.
“Never give up on your goal,” Hearon said he tells his team. “Never give up on your dream. When you play for pride, you know you can’t quit on yourself. The only person you can’t lie to is the guy is yourself.
“So if after every single game you can go home and look yourself in the mirror and tell yourself you gave it all, you’ll know the truth. Playing like that is what gets you to the next level.”
