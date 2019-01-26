Venice Lady Indian Arianna Kerr, winner of the 183-pound 2A District 16 title, added the regional title to her impressive resume on Thursday in the 2A Region-8 meet at Charlotte High School.
“We had a goal set; the goals were the weights,” said Sascha Hyer, Venice girls weightlifting coach. “She accomplished half of her goals. She’s returning to states, where last year she finished sixth, and the ultimate goal is to be back in that medal round. We’ll train like heck and see what happens in two weeks.”
Other results
139-pound weight class: Lexus Sweet, Charlotte, placed 1st, bench press 180, clean and jerk 185, total 365; Kylie Flahrety-Cohn, Venice, 5th, 150, 130, 280; Jacey Tippman, Venice, 145, 120, 265.
183-pound weight class; Arianna Kerr, Venice, placed 1st, bench press 200, clean and jerk 160, total 360; Erika Lane, Charlotte, 3rd, 145, 165, 310; Cheyenne Warren, Charlotte, 4th, 175, 135, 310.
