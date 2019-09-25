Friday’s loss to the Riverview Rams was so shocking to the Indians, Venice football coach John Peacock was nearly at a loss for words.
“Yeah, this was surprising for sure,” he said moments after time ran out in the 24-21 defeat. “I haven’t lost a game like this in a long time.”
Not only had Venice (2-2) not lost to Riverview since 2006, but it also hadn’t lost a home game under Peacock (not including IMG Academy) in the past four seasons.
So with an opportunity to open district play at 1-0 against the Sarasota Sailors on Friday night, Peacock and the Indians want to remind everyone who they are.
“I’m looking for us to come out with our hair on fire and play our best game of the year,” Peacock said. “Hopefully you’re gonna see a different Venice team. The Venice team everyone has been expecting to see.”
Getting back in the win column won’t be quite the cakewalk it was last year when Venice played Sarasota. In 2018, the Indians beat up on the Sailors for a 46-0 running-clock win.
But this year’s Sailors are a much different team.
With the addition of Braden River transfers Brian Battie and Travis Tobey, the Sailors now feature a high-powered offense that’s averaging 46 points per game.
“They’ve got a much better football team,” Peacock said. “Obviously they’ve got some playmakers like Battie, Collins and Tobey. Their personnel has improved big-time.”
However, Sarasota (4-1) stumbled in its first big test of the year against Port Charlotte on Friday, falling 21-13. Quarterback Vincent Parisi didn’t play as he was seen on crutches on the sidelines with a right knee injury.
In his place, Dominic Bennett was 4-of-10 for 30 yards and an interception. He also added 12 carries for 74 yards.
Even if Parisi doesn’t play again this Friday, Bennett will have plenty of weapons at his disposal.
In addition to former Pirates Battie (778 yards and 12 TDs) and Tobey (8 rec. for 149 yards and 2 TDs), there’s also speedy receiver Keandre Collins and receiver Thomas Pack.
Collins already has a long gain of 67 yards this season and can burn defenses at a moment’s notice. Pack is a sure-handed receiver who has 16 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown thus far in 2019.
If the Indians want to stop this dynamic attack, they’ll need to play better run defense. In two losses this season, the defense has surrendered 388 rushing yards (IMG) and 280 (Riverview).
On defense, the Sailors have three players — Hunter Bernius, Terrell Pack and Jamall Thompson — who already have several tackles for loss this season. And if Parisi starts at quarterback, Bennett can return to defensive back, where he already has three interceptions.
Avoiding turnovers will be a priority for Venice.
After splitting time between Nico DallaCosta (1 TD, 2 INTs) and Ryan Overstreet (1 TD, 1 INT) at quarterback on Friday, Peacock said he will go with DallaCosta to start against the Sailors.
Despite a rare loss last week, Venice will enter Friday night with a clean slate in district play, and all the motivation it needs to keep it that way.
“We can still reach all of our goals,” Peacock said. “Obviously that last one stings. But we have to move on. We lost a game to a team that’s not as good as us, and that’s what hurts the most.
“It doesn’t happen very often, and hopefully it doesn’t happen again.”
