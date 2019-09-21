After four demanding years playing volleyball for Venice High School, Ashley Kot was ready to bid the sport adieu.
“I was mentally and physically drained,” Kot recalled. “My interest in playing in college was pretty slim.”
But her parents, Mike and Kim, persuaded Ashley to give the game one more shot and accept a scholarship to the College of Coastal Georgia, located between Jacksonville and Savannah. The decision could not have worked out better for Kot — and for the Mariners volleyball program.
Kot jumped into the starting lineup at setter as a freshman, twice surpassing 50 assists in a match, including 57 against Ave Maria, the third-most in school history.
She followed that with a brilliant sophomore season in which she was the Sun Conference Setter of the Year and led Coastal Georgia to the conference title and a bid to the NAIA national tournament.
She enters her junior year as a team captain, wears the No. 1 and is ranked second in the school record books for assists.
“I’m on the flip side of things,” Kot said this week. “I’ve really found my love for the game. I’m not even the same player that I was in high school. I’ve made great friendships here and I’ve learned so much from my coaches. It’s made me work harder than I ever have in my life, but I am totally enjoying it.”
Coastal Georgia coach Leah Mihm said “it’s not unusual” for freshmen to feel ambivalent about playing in college.
“Most high school players feel the way Ashley did, but I knew that she came from a great program in Venice under Brian Wheatley and that she had the skills,” Mihm said. “Sometimes you just click with a player, and that’s what happened with Ashley. She’s had the opportunity, and she’s made the most of it. She has the talent and drive to become an All-American.”
Mihm and Kot share a special connection: Mihm, 39, grew up in Venice (her maiden name was Horan), played club ball for Wheatley and graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1998.
“We’d love to get more players from Venice and from Cardinal Mooney,” Mihm said.
Kot started in sports as a cheerleader, often finding herself on fall afternoons on the same field as her twin brother A.J., who was a standout football player for the Venice Vikings Pop Warner team, and later at Venice High.
But Ashley did more than wave pom-poms. She learned the gymnastic and tumbling skills for competitive cheering, moves that translated well to digging out shots in volleyball.
She compares playing setter to being a quarterback in football. She calls the plays for her hitters and sets them up to shots through the teeth of the opposing defense.
“I love that anticipation that comes with making a good set and then seeing what the hitter is going to do with it,” she said.
Kot is quick to say that her success would not have been possible without the strong support of her parents. Mike and Kim and grandparents Richard and Betty Chamberlain travel to many matches and when they can’t, they gather at the Kot home in Venice, where they watch Coastal Georgia play live streamed from their computer onto their TV.
“My parents inspire me more than anyone,” Ashley said. “Some kids in college go weeks without talking their parents. I still call them every day. I would not be the player or person I am without them.”
