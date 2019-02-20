Pitcher Nikkie Kovalsky recently earned her first softball victory since 2017.
The Venice High School graduate allowed four hits and did not permit an earned run in throwing a complete game on Feb. 2 for Young Harris College against Albany State.
The win culminated a comeback from two knee surgeries and two relatives' deaths.
"I feel like this season is going to be pretty great," the senior said. "I felt really strong compared to when I was healthy. I felt as though I never injured (my knee)."
During 2017, the right-hander said she had surgery to repair the injured meniscus in the plant leg of her delivery. Last year she underwent a second operation after she tore the meniscus starting the season opener. She allowed one hit and no runs in 3 1/3 innings before being removed.
"In mid-pitch, I reached out and tore it," she said, noting that the batter popped out to an infielder.
Still recovering from the knee injury, she also was grieving the loss of her grandfather to cancer and her older sister to injuries from a car accident.
"It was a lot to take on mentally," said Kovalsky, who was en route to reporting to school when she received the call about her sister's accident.
Kovalsky's first win actually came after two losses the previous day. She struck out 10 in tossing a complete-game four-hitter Friday, only to lose 1-0 to Carson-Newman. She suffered the defeat in the second game of the doubleheader, allowing one earned run and one hit in three innings.
Against Albany State, she said she threw a lot of rise balls, screwballs and curveballs.
"I was very happy with my movement," said Kovalsky, who entered the season 20 pounds lighter after being advised by physicians that weight loss would help keep her knee issues at bay. "I wasn't throwing too hard this weekend, but it was moving."
She threw 18 fewer pitchers than in her complete game during the opener.
"It helped a lot to keep me more energized when I was in the later innings," she said.
Kovalsky has been treating her knee before and after softball activities. "I'm big on making sure I'm icing frequently, stretching really good," she said. "Coach has us on a cardio schedule that's been helping my lower half stay really loose."
"I have occasional pain," she said. "If I ever feel myself getting lazy, I'm more reaching and stretching. I extend my leg too far. It feels like it's (the knee) tweaked a little."
She is on schedule to graduate this semester.
