The Venice girls soccer team recently used one of their weekly practices to put their athleticism to the test in trapeze.
Victoria Gaona, a freshman on the varsity girls soccer team, is the daughter of world renowned trapeze artist Tito Gaona, who owns Tito Gaona’s Trapeze Park near the Venice Municipal Airport.
So, Indians coaches Gary Bolyard and Lynley Hilligoss arranged for the team to learn the basics in the art of trapeze from the Gaonas.
It was the first trapeze experience for several members of the Lady Indians, and one they won’t soon forget.
