LaRoche action

Matt LaRoche had a career day this Saturday -- leading Georgia Southern in rushing yards (154) and scoring his first touchdown in college in a 26-18 win over Maine. 

Matt LaRoche had the biggest game of his college career this weekend in a 26-18 win over Maine.

The former Venice High running back scored his first-ever touchdown for Georgia Southern and eclipsed his 2018 freshman season total for rushing yards on just nine carries.

LaRoche was a big factor in the win, leading the team in rushing with 9 carries for 154 yards and one touchdown -- kickstarting his sophomore campaign after being held to 5 carries for 17 yards against No. 4 LSU in Week 1.

He highlighted a group of six former Indians who made an impact in college football this past Saturday. 

2018 Graduating Class 

Bryce Carpenter - Coastal Carolina University 

2-of-5 passing for 21 yards. 5 carries for 1 yard in 12-7 win over Kansas.

Season total: 2-of-5 passing for 21 yards. 11 carries for 23 yards.

Jaivon Heiligh - Coastal Carolina University 

2 catches for 26 yards in 12-7 win over Kansas.

Season total: 8 catches for 102 yards.

2017 Graduating Class

Aaron Hackett - Syracuse University 

1 catch for 8 yards in 63-20 loss to Maryland.

Season total: 2 catches for 13 yards

Matt LaRoche - Georgia Southern University 

9 rushes for 154 yards, 1 TD in 26-18 win over Maine

Season total: 14 rushes for 171 yards, 1 TD. 1 catch for 0 yards. 1 fumble lost.

2016 Graduating Class

Jarrod Hewitt - Virginia Tech

5 total tackles, .5 sacks in 31-17 win over Old Dominion

Season total: 6 total tackles. 5 sacks

2015 Graduating Class 

Alex Hoag - Kent State University 

1 tackle in 26-23 OT win over Kennesaw State

Season total: 2 tackles

*If we are missing a Venice alum who recorded stats in college football this weekend, please let us know at vportell@venicegondolier.com 

