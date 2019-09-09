Matt LaRoche had the biggest game of his college career this weekend in a 26-18 win over Maine.
The former Venice High running back scored his first-ever touchdown for Georgia Southern and eclipsed his 2018 freshman season total for rushing yards on just nine carries.
LaRoche was a big factor in the win, leading the team in rushing with 9 carries for 154 yards and one touchdown -- kickstarting his sophomore campaign after being held to 5 carries for 17 yards against No. 4 LSU in Week 1.
He highlighted a group of six former Indians who made an impact in college football this past Saturday.
2018 Graduating Class
Bryce Carpenter - Coastal Carolina University
2-of-5 passing for 21 yards. 5 carries for 1 yard in 12-7 win over Kansas.
Season total: 2-of-5 passing for 21 yards. 11 carries for 23 yards.
Jaivon Heiligh - Coastal Carolina University
2 catches for 26 yards in 12-7 win over Kansas.
Season total: 8 catches for 102 yards.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett - Syracuse University
1 catch for 8 yards in 63-20 loss to Maryland.
Season total: 2 catches for 13 yards
Matt LaRoche - Georgia Southern University
9 rushes for 154 yards, 1 TD in 26-18 win over Maine
Season total: 14 rushes for 171 yards, 1 TD. 1 catch for 0 yards. 1 fumble lost.
2016 Graduating Class
Jarrod Hewitt - Virginia Tech
5 total tackles, .5 sacks in 31-17 win over Old Dominion
Season total: 6 total tackles. 5 sacks
2015 Graduating Class
Alex Hoag - Kent State University
1 tackle in 26-23 OT win over Kennesaw State
Season total: 2 tackles
*If we are missing a Venice alum who recorded stats in college football this weekend, please let us know at vportell@venicegondolier.com
