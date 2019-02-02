Editor’s Note: Golf’s Old Magic — a series of columns about senior golf by Mark Seiden — appears in the Sports section of the Venice Gondolier Sun on the first Saturday of each month.
It’s no secret that senior golfers have to stay in good health to keep playing decently into their 70s, 80s and 90s. You can see our senior woes on display at any local driving range.
Many of us are no longer able to pivot back very far on our backswings. Arthritic old spines on MRIs and X-rays often show worn out disks between vertebrae.
Nevertheless, we’re out to play.
“Quitting is not an option,” said a wise friend about life during hard times.
Though I do understand that life itself is greater than golf, her idea feels relevant today. I’m hoping I’ve recuperated enough so that repetitive swiveling of the hips will not bring back intense, sciatic nerve pain.
It’s 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, and the Capri Isles course is having its busiest day of the season. According to head pro Mike Cummings, “We get about three or four days like this each year.”
Behind the counter in the golf shop on this busy day, teaching pro Rebecca Johnson is collecting greens fees. She’s a former instructor of mine and one of my Venice golf gurus, so when it’s my turn to pay, I tell her I’d like to go nine holes this afternoon, with a cart.
“I haven’t played for two months. I hurt my back,” I say.
“I knew I hadn’t seen you here recently,” she replies.
“Yeah, today’s my comeback day.”
“So, that’ll be $15 for greens fees after 2:30, $10 for a cart, and 7 percent for tax.”
She rings me up for $26.75.
“Yep, I’m trying to make a comeback,” I tell my teacher. “I had a cortisone shot and I’ve been doing physical therapy for about six weeks.”
“Just remember,” she says as I begin to move toward the door and the carts, “You can’t play better than your body will let you play. Take it slow. But I guess there’s no need to say that today. The course is pretty packed.”
I take a cart and drive across the street to the starting area between the practice green and the first tee. My neighbor and golf buddy, “Pal Al” Carter, has organized our condo’s golfing expedition today.
“We have three foursomes,” he informs me. “Our second group is on the tee now. We’re next. You can leave your cart here and drive with me. Jack and Ray will be in the other cart in our foursome.”
“What are you going to write about this week?” Alan then asks me as we wait to roll out.
“How about you as Gen. Patton?” I quip.
He and I love wild humor, so he keeps it going: “I get it. I’m in charge of this convoy of World War II jeeps heading out to slay the Desert Fox.”
Just at that moment, along comes Mark, the starter and ranger, a happy-go-lucky tough guy from Texas — with pale blue eyes, a grizzly golden beard on a red, sunburned face, long blond hair — and out from the back of his baseball-style cap, a blond ponytail.
“Busy day out here,” Al comments affably.
“Busy’s hardly the word for it,” replies Texas Gold.
“We’re up next, aren’t we?” says Al.
“You got it, pardner,” says Tex as he peels out to schmooze with other senior golf warriors, women and men alike, all sizes, shapes and ages. They chat away and await their tee times patiently in a long lineup of golf carts.
I confide to one of the other playing partners in our foursome that this is my first time out in two months.
“Don’t worry, Mark,” Jack Chase teases good-naturedly, with a twinkle in his blue eyes. “Just tell us how many strokes you’re asking us to give you today.”
We wait on the tee until the foursome in front of us gets almost to the green. The big hitter in our group, Alan, often hits 250 yards and more with roll out.
“There’s no point in rushing today,” states Jack.
“There’s no place to go,” says Ray.
“In the clubhouse when I was paying, the head pro said this was the busiest day of the year so far,” I add.
And then, as a full-time Venice resident, I feel obliged to tell my snowbird pals, “You know, it may be slow out here today, but these courses need every buck they can make during the winter. In the summer season, there are lots of days when you don’t see a living soul on the course.”
Soon we’re at the first green. Al sinks his putt for a par, and we all whoop and holler. And then we get even louder on the second green, when he makes a birdie four on a long par five.
After the third hole, we carefully cross Capri Isles Boulevard and Al promptly pars the fourth.
“Good start,” I congratulate him as we drive on in the Florida sunshine.
I’m happy. I’ve been hitting better than I expected to after such a long layoff. Best of all, I’m not feeling any pain at all — yet.
“Better wait to see how I feel tonight and tomorrow,” I think to myself.
By the next morning, I’m feeling strained, tired muscles. The day after that, I’m working to calm a sciatic flare-up again.
“You can’t play better than your body will let you play.”
I understand. This comeback will be a challenge. But I’m not quitting yet. Even though I’m not feeling as good as I did on the 22nd, I’m still hoping to get out with the guys again.
“Quitting is not an option.” Certainly not yet.
