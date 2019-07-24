By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
Staff Writer
Sister Toni Ann Palermo walks the line as girls toss a baseball back and forth at CoolToday Park.
Palermo gives compliments and commends the girls on their form.
Like Sue Zipay, who started the camp and played for the Rockford Peaches, Palermo was one of the girls who played professional women’s baseball in the 1950s — the league of female baseball players that inspired the 1991 film “A League of Their Own.”
She’s excited and happy to see girls wanting to play baseball. Palermo played shortstop in the 1950s for the Chicago Colleens and Springfield Sallies.
Friday was the first day of a three-day girls baseball camp. The camp is sponsored by American Girls Baseball — an offset of All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Players Association.
The association formed in 1954 after the teams disbanded.
The return of girls baseball
Efforts to bring girls baseball back began earlier this year with Zipay, who lives in Englewood now.
Her dream is to have a league of their own once again, though Zipay doesn’t want to replace softball. She just wants girls to have options.
“I feel great. I’m so excited,” Zipay said.
She added this has been where her heart has been. She’s talked about a women’s sports museum, but she wants girls to play baseball.
“(I’m) hoping to spread it, to let them have a dream,” Zipay said.
The camp organized by Zipay is one of the first in her memory to be held at a Minor League Baseball stadium, that wasn’t hosted by the MiLB. She was thankful to the Atlanta Braves for the opportunity.
Girls take the field
Friday morning, 38 girls took to the back fields at CoolToday Park. The girls, between the ages of 5 and 12, jumped at the opportunity.
Families from all over signed up for the camp. While the camp lasts just three days, Zipay hopes it’ll expand.
She’d ideally like to host the camp again, along with expanding it into a league.
One mother at the camp was Sarah Rouse, from Frisco, Texas. All three of her girls — Ellie, Allison and Julia — play softball, but love playing baseball.
Rouse heard about the camp from Gloria Rogers, another former Peach. The girls actually play on a team called the Peaches.
It’s difficult for them to find other girls who also want to play baseball, and while the team was assembled from a co-ed T-ball team, it’s still hard.
“I’ve reached out, and I’d love to set up a league in Texas,” Rouse said.
The Rouse girls received the opportunity to play after being sponsored by Zipay, a donation from the North Port Walmart and Experient out of Sarasota.
Like Rouse, Tammy Hollonbeck of Tampa wants girls to have options. Her 9-year-old daughter, Payton, is one of the the only girls in her league.
“(It’s) super exciting,” Hollonbeck said.
Her daughter was a little bit hesitant to play with girls. Hollonbeck said the biggest concern her daughter had was playing with girls who only played softball.
Baseball is much faster, and the ball is smaller.
Hollonbeck would like to see this be normal for girls and have them not treated differently. She says Payton can tell when coaches ease up on her, and she doesn’t want that.
North Port resident Matt Mitchell, whose daughter, Ally, 5, was playing Friday as well.
“She loves baseball. For her, it’s a great opportunity,” Mitchell said.
Ally told her father that she wanted to be drafted to play professional baseball, ahead of the weekend camp.
“If she had that league, it would be awesome to have a choice,” Mitchell said.
Heather Ryan, whose 13-year-old daughter, Ansley, wanted to play baseball and jumped at the chance. The Port Charlotte resident thought it was a great opportunity.
“It’s exciting,” Ryan said.
The future
Back on the field, Palermo is walking up and down the drill line, and she’s impressed by the players.
The former shortstop gives pointers to the girls.
“(There is) real potential here,” Palermo said.
Zipay hopes that the potential keeps growing and the girls keep wanting to play baseball.
“My vision is a league of our own,” Zipay told the group.
