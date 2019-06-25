The Venice football team got another chance to unveil some of its new weapons Tuesday morning as it hosted seven schools in a Fellowship of Christian Athletes 7-on-7 tournament.

Venice welcomed area schools such as Charlotte and North Port along with other teams it’s played over the years in Plant, Palmetto, Largo, Lennard and Island Coast.

The Charlotte Tarpons emerged from the eight-team tournament as the day’s champion, beating Plant, 14-10, in the finals. The Indians, who went 1-2 in pool play, were eliminated in the opening round of the tournament in a 20-13 loss to Plant.

“You get in these 7-on-7’s and teams aren’t running the coverages they’ll normally run and they’re running a man under with two over top, which you’re not gonna see,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “And if we do, we’ll hand the ball off and run it down your throat.

“But I was happy. There were some good things and bad things.”

After starting the morning with a 23-6 drubbing of Largo, Venice struggled to keep up with Palmetto in a 22-3 loss before falling again, this time in a 12-6 loss to Island Coast.

Though the 1-3 record on the day wasn’t pretty for Venice, it also was a far cry from how the Indians will look come August.

For instance, starting quarterback Nico DallaCosta didn’t play at all for an undisclosed reason, and top receiving option Weston Wolff sat out tournament play due to cramps. Without their top two passing weapons on offense, Venice was already at a disadvantage.

Despite this, quarterback Carson Smith had his moments leading the Indians. In the win against Largo, Smith threw touchdowns to Wolff, tight end Garrett French, and found receiver Myles Weston wide open down the left sideline for a 45-yard score.

The Indians struggled to score in their next two games, putting up a combined nine points against Palmetto and Island Coast, but Smith strung together some good passes in the final game against Plant.

With Wolff sidelined, Smith found receiver Jayshon Platt eight times — including one for a touchdown — as the sophomore continues to establish himself as a dangerous weapon.

Aside from Platt, another sophomore receiver, Myles Weston, made a big impact. To go along with his 45-yard score against Largo, Weston added on with a one-yard score against Plant in which he leapt up in the air and snagged the ball away from the defender in Randy Moss fashion.

“I feel really good about Jayshon and Myles,” Peacock said. “Those guys can play. They compete. They’re freakin’ tough. They never get hurt, even when they’re jumping up in the air. So I’m really happy with them. We have a really good receiving corps.”

But while the offense had its moments of highlights and struggles, the defense did as well. Though the secondary earned Venice some points as new additions Charles Brantley and Elliot Washington came down with interceptions, the defense had its own troubles as well.

Both the Plant and Palmetto passing attacks beat the Venice defense to the tune of 20+ points, showing that there is still some adjustments that need to be made for the Indians.

However, despite the outcome, Venice can take away some positives from Tuesday’s tournament — such as the development of Platt and Weston, along with the potential of a deep and ball-hawking secondary.

“Clearly there’s guys making plays on both sides of the ball,” Peacock said. “It’ll just take some time for everyone to jel and get it all together.”