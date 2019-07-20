By BARBARA BOXLEITNER
Sun Correspondent
Mitch Donofrio had a memorable experience in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.
The Venice High School graduate started for the Electrics in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, which the team lost, and he had the first hit.
The league’s Player of the Month for June, the Brockton Rox third baseman singled through the gap between third base and shortstop in the first inning. He got the hit off Worcester’s Shawn Babineau, the Hillies’ starter who was the Pitcher of the Month for June.
“It was awesome,” the Eckerd College sophomore said. “He threw me a slider. He kind of hung it.”
Donofrio popped out to the second baseman in his next at-bat.
“I kind of got jammed,” said Donofrio, who got to keep his All-Star jersey. “It was a fastball inside.”
He said he played four innings in the field. He handled his lone fielding chance, a grounder, and threw to first to retire the batter.
His mother, his aunt and her children attended the game.
Donofrio was recognized as Player of the Month after hitting .341 in 88 at-bats with seven home runs and 23 runs batted in.
More baseball
Former Indian Caleb Williams was named to the South Division team in Sunday’s South Florida Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game. Williams represented the Pompano Beach Clippers.
“It was really cool,” said the left-hander, who will play for College of Central Florida this year.
He did not pitch in the summer classic, though, instead pitching Monday for Pompano Beach. He earned the win in 3 2/3 innings of relief. The first reliever used, he allowed four hits and two earned runs and struck out four.
“I made a couple mistakes with location,” he said.
With that outing, he was 2-2 in eight games and had a 2.73 earned run average, fourth best in the league. In 29 2/3 innings he struck out 44, third most in the league.
“I’ve had a lot of fun,” he said. “I love the team, and I love how I’ve been pitching.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.