This time of year, the ushers and vendors at Hammond Stadium are concentrating on their summer tenant, the Fort Myers Miracle, a successful team in the Class A Florida State League. But from mid May through early June, each of the past three years, they've stowed the beer on tap and focused on welcoming the teams completing in nine classifications in the Florida High School Athletics Association state baseball championships.
Each mini-tournament includes four teams, three games, one champion and busloads of happy fans.
This year, schools from St. Augustine, Doral (near Miami) and Tampa traveled to Fort Myers hoping to wrest the Class 7A state championship from the tight grip of defending champion Venice High.
They knew it wouldn't be easy. Head coach Craig Faulkner and the Indians had built a burgeoning dynasty, winning five state championships during his 21-year tenure, including last year.
By now the Hammond Stadium vendors must know hot dog and soda sales under the bleachers will drop during late innings when Venice High plays. The Indians came from behind to defeat Pace High 3-1 in extra innings in the championship game last year and upended St. Augustine Creekside 9-8 in extra innings in the semifinal game May 31 to advance to the 2019 championship game against Doral Academy.
Hundreds of fans who made the 70-mile trek June 1 -- from the island of Venice to the City of Palms -- probably anticipated another nail-biting outcome. They weren't wrong. The Indians had a couple of opportunities to score early, but were stymied. But Venice starting pitcher Danny Rodriguez held the Firebirds to two runs.
Seeing their team down 2-0 in the top of the sixth inning, some VHS fans may have thought about a long ride home. But they remembered the tension-filled championship game last year and the close semifinal game the previous night.
More importantly, for a few seconds they remembered all the hard work their sons and grandsons put in -- playing in Venice Little League games at Chuck Reiter Stadium and on junior varsity and varsity teams at VHS. For some parents, all that driving to ball fields for practices and games would culminate -- again, and for the last time -- on this professional field.
Lines at the concession booths were short in the top of the sixth inning. Everyone was in their seats. Another close VHS game was at hand. But would they prevail again, on this field of ... Miracles?
For questions like that, you ask an expert.
Andy DeVries, who pitched for Venice High in the era of head coach Larry Sandburg and went on to play parts of four seasons in the Chicago Cubs organization in the 1990s, walked up to a long-ago acquaintance on the bleachers patio behind home plate and reintroduced himself. The two Venice High fans shook hands for the first time in years and immediately went into baseball analyst mode, talking like they had seen each other just last week.
"Is the game over," DeVries was asked, as the Indians trailed 2-0. He patted his friend's back and said not to worry. These Indians find ways to win.
Another question comes to mind: How to explain the Indians' success.
***
Pam Flach, mother of Brad Flach, who played golf for VHS in the mid 1990s, and grandmother of Jaivon Heiligh, star wide receiver on the 2017 VHS state championship football team, was walking with her family up to Hammond Stadium for the championship game when a reporter intercepted her and asked her to assess the baseball team.
"It's the talent," she said. "It's the teamwork. They know what is expected of them."
Before going inside the stadium, Flach and the others lined up for a photo, including Heiligh, who caught 14 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns for Coastal Carolina during the Chanticleers' 2018 season. This time the reporter caught Heiligh -- feeling pride.
"They supported us when we went to state and they had a little student section, so I feel like for us to come back and support them also (is important)," he said. "We need to be here and help them win."
***
Jim Schmidt was walking under the bleachers before the game. Schmidt and his wife are unique Snowbirds. Their northern home is Venice; their southern home is Marathon in the Florida Keys.
"It's pretty amazing, actually, that they keep on winning" Schmidt said of the Indians. "They must have a great youth program. I'm not sure, but they must have a great Little League feeder program."
Unlike Flach, a VHS fan for several decades, the Schmidts are newcomers to Venice High athletics. They were in Fort Myers for the weekend because she wanted to see the Indians play in the championship round.
***
Walking under the bleachers were Ken Taylor, VHS Class of 1981, and his wife Tami. They met while working at the original Venice Walmart decades ago, married in 1991 and sent two daughters through North Port High School and the University of South Florida. After the game, Taylor said the Indians played great baseball and that all the hard work by the team and coaches "really paid off in their second back-to-back Class 7A championships. I loved the safety squeeze that scored the runner from third, as it was executed to perfection."
Taylor added he may want to purchase a new Indians cap "to replace my original one, but as a former baseball player, my superstitious nature may nix that idea since I’ve worn my old one for two championship victories. The Venice fans really showed up to support the team which, I think, gave the guys an extra boost and encouraged them to win."
***
Also in the concession area before the game were Venice Middle School students Hayli Snaer, Wynn McCarron and Nicole Beatty, all 13. Beatty's brother Jackson played on the Indians' junior varsity this past season.
"I think it's super cool," Nicole said. "It will be cool to see them if they ever make it" as professional ballplayers. Wynn and Hayli talked about the experience the Indians were having, playing in the championship round.
***
Clay Callan, the Indians' sidearm-throwing relief pitcher and his father Jeff, the VHS pitching coach, had a small rooting contingent, including Clay's stepmom Jody, Casey Milford, Tashina Baer and a couple of youngsters. Callan said she never tires of following the Indians on quests for championships.
"I could do this every day," she said, adding, "There are so many components. (It's) the heart. The heart of the coaches. The heart of the players. And the dedication. It's year-round for these guys, nonstop. It's not just season-long."
***
Jacob Louke, Tony Rosa, Antonia Rosa and Carly Rosa also were in the bleachers. Tony Rosa, who works in security at VHS and is an assistant coach for the softball team, said Faulkner does a great job.
"The coaching staff is totally committed," Rosa said. "They run a great program."
***
Years ago it was said that teams in the University of Florida Athletic Association had to do more than just play well. They had to compete on a championship level, or the coaches' jobs were in jeopardy. High school coaches across Sarasota County likely don't sense expectations that high, but the amount of success that Venice High teams and individual athletes have experienced in recent years probably motivates the other VHS coaches and players to succeed.
Two of the latest squads to don the green and white are boys and girls lacrosse teams, which Jim Bartlett follows closely. Various members of his family are involved in the high school program and the Sarasota Seahawks club team. Bartlett says the winning tradition of baseball, football, volleyball and other sports can be embraced by future VHS lacrosse teams.
"Without a doubt," he said from his spot in the bleachers. "I don't know what it is about Venice. It's the athletes, across the board. For such a small town, it's kind of nuts."
***
Seated on one row in the bleachers were three women with past and present connections to the Indians. Tracy Pisano is mother of Dillon, the Indians' backup catcher. Amy Thomas' son played for the Indians two years ago. Kelli Ottman's son Sam was a senior relief pitcher.
"It's just a lot of fun and the team has great players, great coaches," Thomas said. The semifinal victory against Creekside "was such an amazing game. It was stressful, but it was so much fun."
The 2019 VHS varsity team "has been cultivating since he was 8," Ottman said of Sam, who was playing in his last game for the Indians. Win or lose, she said, his reward would be a meal at his favorite restaurant.
"He loves his wings at Applebee's," she said with a smile in her voice.
Just then, as Chason Rockymore hit a single to center field, that Applebee's meal seemed destined to be a celebration.
After they recovered from the excitement of Rockymore's mash, Pisano said the atmosphere at Venice High baseball games is electric.
"I don't think that anyone has the fan base that we have," she said, staring at the bleachers filled sparsely with Doral Academy fans. "Just look at their fan base and look at ours. We do the fan buses. People will travel for Venice High. It's wonderful."
Since Dillon is a sophomore, Pisano is looking forward to more seasons like 2019.
Alas, the Indians did not capitalize on Rockymore's single and they went back on the field to play defense.
***
Steve Simmons was a public school transportation director in Columbus, Ohio, before retiring to Venice, where his father had already lived for 20 years. It was no surprise to see them in the bleachers for the championship game, along with friend Bob Gilchrist, as Simmons has been to every Venice home game and some away games during the past two years.
"We follow all of the sports for Venice right now," the son said. "Because of my Dad. Dad said, 'You have got to follow this team.' "
Father (also named Steve) knows best?
"The fans are insane," the son said. "It's like a junior college here. I'm from an urban district where we have nine parents show up for a ballgame. We have thousands who show up here. That's the difference. To me, all the coaches here teach leadership. That's what it's all about."
***
Baseball fans Kathy Wittersheim and her husband Jim decided to attend their first VHS game of the season when the Indians were playing for their sixth state championship. They read about the game in the Venice Gondolier Sun on June 1.
"That's why we came," she said. That's why friends Jim and Louise Lansing went as well.
"I enjoy Venice High School baseball because they play the game the right way and it's fun to watch," Jim Wittersheim said.
The Lansings were attending their first-ever VHS sporting event. Residents of Venice for four years, they had followed their son Jeff's high school baseball career years ago in Rochester Hills, Mich.
"I told him we were coming today," Louise Lansing said.
***
Fred Shaneyfelt loves sports and served as a game announcer when he lived in Ohio. After moving to Nokomis -- between Venice and Sarasota -- about 17 years ago, he decided to pick a high school team to cheer for.
"I started following the Indians and I'm still following them," he said.
***
Kathy Ayers, a graduate of the VHS Class of 1989, attended the championship game. While Doral Academy fans were celebrating Xavier Moronta's home run that put the Firebirds up 2-0, Ayers talked about how her son Owen and his Sarasota High team lost the Class 8A state championship game 8-4 to Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas last year at Hammond Stadium.
"We're all big baseball fans and even though for the last four years I've been a Sarasota Sailor, I'm truly a Venice Indian," she said. "That's where I grew up. That's where I went to school."
Ayers remembers the 1988 Venice High baseball team as being successful. She has a vague memory of traveling somewhere to watch a playoff game.
Owen, who was with his friends nearby as his mom spoke, graduated from SHS in May and will play baseball next year for State College of Florida. Calling herself both a baseball mom and a baseball fan, Ayers said those roles involve a lot of long hours, full days at the ball field.
"But if you love it, it's great, and I do," she said.
***
Jeff Fraser and his wife Betsy were undergraduates at Michigan State University, where fans have a "Go Green! Go White!" cheer. The Frasers are parents of recent VHS graduate Sophie, who played on the VHS volleyball team.
At the suggestion of VHS volleyball head coach Brian Wheatley, who heard the cheer at an MSU game, the Frasers started the Green/White cheer about three years ago at VHS volleyball, football and baseball games. Jeff was in full voice for his cheer as the Indians battled the Firebirds.
"Being from Venice is a treat," he said. "It's such a special community. I have so enjoyed raising our child as part of the Venice community. Just look at the green and white in this stadium today, with all of these fans who have come to support this hometown team."
Sophie is bound for Tallahassee. She will play club volleyball at Florida State University.
***
A Venice player got a hit, causing Fraser to rock his row in the bleachers. Minutes later, with the Indians up 3-2 and Clay Callan dominating the Firebirds with his sidearm delivery, Venice had won its sixth state championship.
As the Indians rushed onto the field and the vendors sold their post-game wares, Clarence Rockymore, father of Chason, a senior infielder, summed up how VHS parents and fans felt about the players and this state championship weekend.
"I've got nothing but love for all these kids," said Clarence, who has watched Chason play baseball since he was 7. "They played two good games in a row. They earned it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.