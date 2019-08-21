STAFF REPORT
The Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams opened the fall season with their annual Jamboree games this past weekend. With five teams ranging in ages 6-and-under to 14-and-under, each Vikings team posted at least one win across their double-headers.
Defense was the theme of the weekend, as each Vikings team posted at least one shutout. The 6U Danes, 10U Knights and 14U Crusaders didn’t allow a single point all day long as they opened the year on a strong note.
This Saturday, the Vikings will start their regular seasons as they chase a playoff berth.
Vikings 6U
Game 1: Venice 12, Charlotte 0
Game 2: Venice 0, Port Charlotte 0
The Danes had solid play throughout this past weekend with an electric start to the Jamboree — coming away with a win over Charlotte and a tie against Port Charlotte.
Having a roster of only 17 presented some struggles through camp, but it wasn’t noticeable when they took the field.
Rylan Bannan started off with great shotgun snaps and tough play on defense. Abel Seed, Wyatt McCord, Landon Mackey, Blake Hayes, Joshua Luke and Nicholas Stough (who also had a rushing touchdown) were solid and owned the line on both sides of the ball.
Colton McCord and Kade Swafford ran the ball with power, speed and agility while providing solid defense. Day Dylan Adams opened up with a nice touchdown pass to Maverick Smith. Matthew Vanover provided shutdown defense. Eli Jaxson, Major Zakari and Ethan also provided valuable play.
Venice Vikings 8U Kings
Game 1: Venice 12, Charlotte 0
In the opening jamboree weekend, the Vikings started off strong.
In the first game against the Charlotte Warriors, the Kings received the ball. After effortlessly driving the ball down the field, Noah Wireman put up the first points of the year on a two-yard touchdown run up the middle.
After the defense forced a quick four-and-out, Bryce Bigelow got the carry outside on a 60-yard touchdown run. Gavin Murphee, Jack Hackney and Ayden Powell provided great blocking and opened up running lanes all day long.
With the offense in rhythm, the defense shut out the Warriors. Gavin Murphee and Bryce Palmer led the defensive line with multiple tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Game 2: Venice 18, Port Charlotte 6
The Kings’ second game was against the Port Charlotte Bandits.
Offensively, the Kings scored on every possession. Bryce Palmer, Austen Bowman and Bryce Bigelow all had touchdown runs of over 50 yards.
Kendrick Murray, Brady Jernigan and Austen Bowman had great blocks as they helped the running backs reach the end zone.
The defense gave up a big touchdown run at the end of first quarter, but the Bandits’ offense was shut down for the rest of the game. Jaedyn Williams, Jacob Florea and Ryan Wiemer all had key tackles for loss, which put the Bandits in key fourth-and-long situations. Bowman, Palmer, Bigelow and Gavin Murphee also had multiple tackles in the game.
Venice Vikings 10U Knights
Game 1: Cape Youth 6, Venice 0
The Knights had a strong showing against Cape Youth, opening the game with a 50-yard drive down to Cape’s five-yard line.
The Knights played well and were led by the accurate center play of Daniel Crane and the blocking of Tristan Neeley, Colton Vanover, and Zeke Settles.
Running backs Steven Testa, Nico Brasco, and Mikal Boyd ran hard all day.
The Knights defense played tough behind the tackling of Landon Stubbs, Aiden Gartley, and Elijah Gooden.
In the second half, the Knights again drove the ball on their first drive, with Boyd scoring from five yards out.
Game 2: Venice 6, North Fort Myers 0
In the second game, offensive line again opened holes behind the blocking of Austen Williams and Knox Swafford.
The defense again played strong, forcing North Fort Myers to negative yardage and producing a turnover by Neely. Gartley and Brasco had key tackles for the Knights defense.
Venice Vikings 12U Lancers
Game 1: Venice 6, Cape Youth 0
Game 2: Canceled
The Lancers hosted the 2019 Jamboree at Wellfield Park on Saturday, taking on the Cape Youth Thunder in the first game.
On the first offensive possession, the Lancers drove the ball 60 yards and capitalized on a touchdown pass from quarterback Wes Bigelow to tight end Noah Chieffo.
The Cape Youth Thunder took over possession on the 40 yard line, but the Lancers defense stopped the Thunder on four consecutive plays to get the ball back.
The Lancers offense moved the ball down the field again, but came up short on fourth and seven, giving the ball back to the Thunder for one last play.
The Thunder quarterback rolled out to throw one last pass and corner back Macien Fraser sacked him for a five yard loss to seal the victory.
The second game for the Lancers was canceled due to weather. The Lancers will travel to Port Charlotte next Saturday to take on the Bandits at 3 p.m.
Venice Vikings 14U Crusaders
Game 1: Venice 12, Cape Youth 0
Game 2: Venice 6, North Fort Myers 0
The start of the 2019 season for the Crusaders started with two scrimmages against two great teams — Cape Youth and North Fort Myers.
The Crusaders dominated on defense, allowing very few yards between both games. The defense played as a team both games and did their job every play, resulting in a shutout both games.
The offense scored in the air and on the ground during Saturday’s scrimmages. The blocking from the Crusaders’ offensive line was on point the entire day, resulting in two wins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.