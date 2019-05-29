Although Scott Dubrule’s college season has ended, he isn’t done playing baseball.
The only Jacksonville University baseball player to appear in all 59 games this season, the junior plans to play summer ball.
“My stamina is up from past years,” the Venice High School graduate said. “I’m used to the length of the season.”
He said the likely destination for him is the Cape Cod Baseball League, where he said two teammates will also play.
“The Cape Cod league is pretty much the most competitive league out there,” he said. “It’s for advanced sophomores or juniors looking to play pro ball.”
Dubrule finished with a .311 batting average and 29 runs batted in for Jacksonville. He was named to the All-Atlantic Sun Conference Second Team for his efforts.
He had a season-high 14-game hitting streak during late April to mid-May. That streak started after a hitless game against Florida Gulf Coast University ended a 12-game hitting streak.
During the earlier streak, Dubrule had a season-best effort in a win over North Alabama. He singled four times before hitting a one-run double to finish 5-for-5.
He returned to playing second base this season after playing shortstop last year because the regular shortstop became injured. He had a .962 fielding percentage in 238 chances.
“It’s a little bit more relaxed,” he said. “Being at shortstop made second base even easier.”
More baseballJoe Kinker of Florida Gulf Coast University has been named the utility player on the Atlantic Sun Conference All-Freshmen Team. The former Indian hit .318 in 53 games. His seven home runs were third on the team and his 38 RBIs were second.
Georgetown University pitcher Brent Killam had a 1-5 record and 4.41 earned run average in seven starts. He also played for Venice.
SoftballYoung Harris College pitcher Nikkie Kovalsky finished the season with a 30-12 record and 1.79 earned run average in a team-high 50 appearances. The Venice High alumna’s season and collegiate career came to an end last week in the D-II NCAA Softball Championships.
Young Harris beat No. 1 seeded LIU Post in the opening game before dropping a game to Texas A&M-King. Young Harris then won a game in the elimination bracket to make the semifinals, but lost, 6-0, to eventual-champions Augustana.
