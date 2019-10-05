Boys golf wins tri-match
The Venice boys golf team won a tri-match against Riverview and Braden River on Thursday afternoon.
The Indians had a team score of +20, inching out the Rams (+23) and the Pirates (+27). Though Riverview had two players in the top four players, Venice’s consistency made the difference. Ben Snyder (+2), Jackson Adams (+4), Tristen Evans (+4) and Julian Gauthier (+7) all finished inside the top eight players in the win.
The Indians will play again on Monday in the Donald Ross Memorial Tournament at Sara Bay Country Club.
Girls golf beats Lemon BayThe Venice girls golf team defeated Lemon Bay, 195-208, on Thursday afternoon at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club.
Led by Julia Lewicki (+10) and Elizabeth Ireland (+10), the Lady Indians also got contributions from Lydia Vaccaro (+13) and Maddy Hesse (+18) in the victory.
Christain Chandler shot the low round of the day with a +8 for the Lady Mantas. She was followed by Lauren Ragazzone (+18), Marie L’Abbe (+18) and Mei-lee Mahannah (+20)
Lemon Bay (11-2) and Venice (8-4) will play next in the Donald Ross Memorial Tournament at Sara Bay Country Club on Monday.
Boys basketball open gym The Venice boys basketball team will be hosting open gym sessions for interested players on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the old gym on campus.
These sessions are open to players in the ninth-12th grade at Venice who have an athletic packet completed and on file with the school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.