Baseball postponed to tonightDue to the threat of bad weather in the Palmetto area on Tuesday night, the Venice baseball team’s JV and varsity games against the Tigers were postponed.
The Indians will instead open their season tonight, as they travel up to Palmetto to face the Tigers at 7 p.m.
YMCA T-ballIn T-ball, all players play the entire game and bat every inning. Uniform shirt and MLB hat will be provided. Boys and girls ages 4-5 by Jan. 1, 2019, are allowed to participate.
There will be a skills test for all players at the YMCA fields on Saturday, March 23, at 9 a.m. Sign-ups for T-ball also run until March 23, and practices and games will be held at the same time and place as coach-pitch baseball.
YMCA coach-pitch baseballIn coach-pitch baseball, all players play the entire game and play a different position each inning. Uniform shirt and MLB hat will be provided.
Boys and girls ages 6, 7 and 8 by Jan. 1, 2019, are eligible to play. There will be a skills test for all interested players at the YMCA fields on Saturday, March 23, at noon.
Sign-ups run until March 23, with practices beginning the week of March 25. Games will take place on Saturday mornings from April 6 to May 25 at the Venice SKY YMCA Baseball Complex.
YMCA youth soccer leagueThe Venice YMCA and the Venice Area Youth Soccer Association (VAYSA) have again combined to form a recreational soccer program.
There will be co-ed divisions for ages 4-13, teaching children the fundamentals of soccer. A uniform jersey will be provided.
Sign-ups take place until March 10. Practices begin the week of March 11 and games take place on Saturdays from March 30 to May 11 at the Garbrandt Soccer Complex.
YMCA girls volleyballThe Venice YMCA continues its girls volleyball program this year. There will be two divisions — third-fifth grades (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and sixth-eighth grades (6:30-7:30 p.m.). Practices will be held on Tuesdays and games will be played on Thursdays, teaching your child the fundamentals of volleyball. Uniform T-shirt will be provided.
The teaching instructor will be Alyssa Noltner, a four-year starter at Cambridge High School in Cambridge, Wisconsin. Noltner earned a volleyball scholarship to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was once a River City Club Volleyball player in Watertown, Wisconsin, and has also served as an assistant volleyball instructor for three seasons at the Venice YMCA.
Sign-ups take place until March 31. Practices begin on April 2, and games will take place from April 18 to May 23 at the Venice YMCA Gym.
