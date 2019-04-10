Venice water polo teams fall in district finalsThe Indians boys and girls water polo teams had their seasons come to an end in the district championship against Lake Nona at Lake Highland Prep on Tuesday night. The girls lost, 24-3, and the boys fell, 19-9.
Though the season is officially over for both teams, Venice showed a significant improvement from winning just one game last season and reached its season-long goal of making it to the district finals.
In the district semifinals, the Lady Indians beat Osceola, 18-6, and the boys defeated East River, 18-8.
Boys volleyball beats top seed in district A week before the boys volleyball district tournament begins, the Indians went up to Tampa and beat the HEAT for the first time on Tuesday night in a five-set thriller (25-18, 25-22, 26-28, 19-25, 17-15).
Though the win does not change Venice’s third-seeded ranking in the district, it was a big win for the team nonetheless as it looks to build some momentum heading into the playoffs.
“I think it shows the progress we’ve made over the course of the season,” coach Brian Wheatley said. “We were able to make a lot of adjustments in the game to get some of those close wins.”
Venice (16-4, 8-2) is currently the 8th ranked team in the state, according to MaxPreps, and will host Dr. Phillips (the 11th ranked team in Florida) tonight in the TeePee at 6 p.m. for a Senior Night game that will wrap up the regular season.
Courtside Tennis Club to host Indians Senior Day
Courtside Tennis Club extends an invitation to the public to come watch the boys and girls Venice High tennis teams take on Barron Collier (Naples) at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Donations of $5 are appreciated, and will go to funding equipment, uniforms and travel for the Indians teams.
Venice seniors Laura Kulcsar, Katelyn Houston, Mason Lai and Cooper Whisnant will be honored at the match for their dedication to the program.
Boating courses by the Venice Sail and Power SquadronAmerica’s Boating Course is being offered on Saturday, April 27, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fee for the course is $50 per student with a discount for family members. The class will be held by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron at the Waymire Training Center in Wellfield Park, 1450 Lucaya Ave., Venice.
Call 941-244-8331 for information, as registration is required by April 22.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers; required and suggested equipment; rules of the road; Florida regulations; using a trailer, including backing, personal watercraft operation; and handling emergencies.
A state of Florida boating safety ID card will be issued at the successful completion of the course. This card is required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.