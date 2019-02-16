Venice football schedules national power St. Frances
Indians football coach John Peacock announced on Twitter on Feb. 13 that Venice will host St. Frances Academy of Baltimore this fall — the No. 1 ranked team in Maryland and the No. 5 team in the country, according to MaxPreps.
The St. Frances Panthers have become so good in recent years that most teams in Maryland refuse to play the school, according to an article in the Washington Post.
But Venice has accepted the challenge, and will test its might against St. Frances on Oct. 4 at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Indians named to All-State football team
FloridaHighSchool Football.com released its annual All-State high school football team, and several Indians made the cut.
First Team — Carson Sullivan, defensive end (111 tackles, school-record 14.5 sacks, 22.5 tackles for loss). Noah Carr, utility (81 tackles, 4 INTs).
Second Team — Hayden Wolff, quarterback (2,684 passing yards, 24 passing TDs). Brandon Gregory, running back ( 1,489 rushing yards, 29 rushing TDs). Zack Sessa, kicker (26-for-27 on PATs, 7-for-8 on field goals).
Third Team — Nick Giacolone, linebacker (team-leading 168 tackles, 9 tackles for loss).
Honorable Mention — Weston Wolff, wide receiver (70 catches for 796 yards, 3 TDs). Marlem Louis, defensive end (100 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8 sacks).
Second annual West Villages Invitational
The West Villages Golf Invitational, presented by the Atlanta Braves Spring Training Facility, will take place Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Sarasota National Golf Club.
The invitational benefits Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County. The event is $700 per foursome or $175 per individual golfer, with a shotgun start at noon.
Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third best foursomes, and for the longest drive and closest to the pin for men and women.
Those interested in registering for this event can do so at https://birdeasepro.com/event/register/10367/.
YMCA T-ball
In T-ball, all players play the entire game and bat every inning. Uniform shirt and MLB hat will be provided. Boys and girls ages 4-5 by Jan. 1, 2019, are allowed to participate.
There will be a skills test for all players at the YMCA fields on Saturday, March 23, at 9 a.m. Sign-ups for T-ball also run until March 23, and practices and games will be held at the same time and place as coach-pitch baseball.
YMCA coach-pitch baseball
In coach-pitch baseball, all players play the entire game and play a different position each inning. Uniform shirt and MLB hat will be provided.
Boys and girls ages 6, 7 and 8 by Jan. 1, 2019, are eligible to play. There will be a skills test for all interested players at the YMCA fields on Saturday, March 23, at noon.
Sign-ups run until March 23, with practices beginning the week of March 25. Games will take place on Saturday mornings from April 6 to May 25 at the Venice SKY YMCA Baseball Complex.
YMCA youth soccer league
The Venice YMCA and the Venice Area Youth Soccer Association (VAYSA) have again combined to form a recreational soccer program.
There will be co-ed divisions for ages 4-13, teaching children the fundamentals of soccer. A uniform jersey will be provided.
Sign-ups take place until March 10. Practices begin the week of March 11 and games take place on Saturdays from March 30 to May 11 at the Garbrandt Soccer Complex.
YMCA girls volleyball
The Venice YMCA continues its girls volleyball program this year. There will be two divisions — third-fifth grades (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and sixth-eighth grades (6:30-7:30 p.m.). Practices will be held on Tuesdays and games will be played on Thursdays, teaching your child the fundamentals of volleyball. Uniform T-shirt will be provided.
The teaching instructor will be Alyssa Noltner, a four-year starter at Cambridge High School in Cambridge, Wisconsin. Noltner earned a volleyball scholarship to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was once a River City Club Volleyball player in Watertown, Wisconsin, and has also served as an assistant volleyball instructor for three seasons at the Venice YMCA.
Sign-ups take place until March 31. Practices begin on April 2, and games will take place from April 18 to May 23 at the Venice YMCA Gym.
