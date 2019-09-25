Lady Indians place 2nd in invitational
The Venice girls golf team came in second place out of 12 teams with a team score of 372 this Monday at the Crutchfield-Hawkins Invitational in Avon Park.
Amelia Valery had two birdies on her way to an 87 — the low round for Venice in the 18-hole tournament.
The team will play again today, with a match at Charlotte at 3:30 p.m.
Evans leads Venice with a 78The Venice boys golf team came in 13th out of 18 teams in the Crutchfield-Hawkins Invitational on Monday morning.
Tristen Evans shot a 78 to pace Venice, followed by Jackson Adams (81), Marcus Keck (83) and Ben Snyder (84). Venice will play again on Thursday in a quad match against Braden River, Sarasota and Manatee.
Boys basketball open gymThe Venice boys basketball team will be hosting open gym sessions for interested players on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the old gym on campus.
These sessions are open to players in the ninth-12th grade at Venice who have an athletic packet completed and on file with the school.
Venice football tickets for saleThe Boone Law Firm is selling reserved seats and all-sports passes for the upcoming Venice High School sports season.
The price for a season-long reserved football ticket is $48. All-sports passes are $60 for a single pass and $175 for a family pass. Those interested can call the Boone Law Firm at 941-488-6716, email admin1boone-law.com for details or stop by the firm at 1001 Avenida Del Circo, Venice.
Fifth annual Jessica Costanzo Scholarship Golf TournamentHonoring the memory of Venice High alumna Jessica Costanzo, who lost her life in a car crash, the fifth annual Jessica Costanzo Scholarship Golf Tournament will be hosted at 9 a.m., Saturday at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club.
Costanzo was an involved Indian who played both volleyball and basketball for the school.
Since the event’s inception, 13 scholarships have been awarded to deserving Epiphany Cathedral School students and Venice High graduates who attended Webber International University. Costanzo was an alum of all three schools, and students who share Costanzo’s good character and dedication to living a life of purpose are selected each year to receive scholarships.
Registration for the golf tournament costs $100 per golfer, with golf, a continental breakfast and a buffet lunch provided. Space is limited, as the tournament typically sells out each year. Hole sponsorship is $100. Anyone interested in donating to the cause can call Mark Costanzo at 941-468-5673.
