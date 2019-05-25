Venice girls basketball meeting New Venice High girls basketball coach Jeremy Martin, profiled on page 15, is holing his first official team meeting for the Lady Indians. Martin will be meeting with any interested players and their parents in the new gym at Venice High on Wednesday, May 29 at 6 p.m. to answer any questions and detail his plans for the summer.
Indians summer baseball tryouts “Green Giant” summer baseball will begin for Venice High School’s incoming 9th and 10th graders on Tuesday, May 28 at 5 p.m.
All participants must have their athletic paperwork in to the Venice High School athletic department. For further information, contact coach Craig Faulkner at 941-716-0844.
Venice boys basketball golf benefit The Venice High boys basketball team is hosting its second annual golf tournament on June 1 at Sarasota National Golf Club. The cost is $85 per golfer, which includes golf, a cart and lunch. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and foursomes will tee off in shotgun fashion at 8:30 a.m.
There will be contests for the longest drive and closest to the pin, along with 50/50 and raffle prizes.
Hole sponsorship is $100 per hole. Check can be made out to Venice High School boys basketball. For any questions, contact head coach John Flynn at 941-232-6704 or at coachflynnny@gmail.com.
Flynn’s Fanatics Basketball Camp Venice boys basketball coach John Flynn will be hosting his annual kids basketball camp at the Venice High gym from May 29-May 31 from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. each day. This camp is for any kids in grades 3-8 and will focus on learning the game, skill development and creating good practice habits.
The camp costs $75 and checks can be made payable to Venice High boys basketball and mailed to 845 Morgantowne Way, Venice, FL 34292. Include your child’s grade and shirt size when registering via email to coachflynny@gmail.com, as a camp T-shirt is included in the cost.
Venice Symphony Concert & Fireworks at CoolToday Park todayLed by director Troy Quinn, featuring more than 70 musicians performing American standards and new arrangements by great American composers, followed by a fireworks display to close out the night.
Show begins at 7:30 p.m. today, gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are priced from $15 to $75. Students 17-and-under can purchase $10 tickets in designated sections.
Summer Movie Nights at CoolToday Park
The third movie in CoolToday Parks’ Summer Movie Nights Series is The Little Mermaid (1989), and will be shown on Thursday, June 13.
Bring the whole family every second and fourth Thursday all summer long for the fun and nostalgia of a classic drive-in movie theater experience in the comfort of a modern venue featuring comfortable seating, a variety of concessions offerings, state-of-the-art sound system, and unobstructed views of the 80-foot x 40-foot high-definition video display.
$5 per ticket, available at the CoolToday Ticket Office.
CoolToday’s Play in the Park Day
On Saturday, June 2 from 10 am.m — 1 p.m., a fun day for the whole family can be had at CoolToday Park. Attendees can explore the ballpark, enjoy concessions, play Wiffle ball, kickball and Cornhole. Kids 12 and under can run the bases.
This event if free to the public.
