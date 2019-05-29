Venice girls basketball meetingNew Venice High girls basketball coach Jeremy Martin is holding his first official team meeting for the Lady Indians today. Martin will be meeting with any interested players and their parents in the new gym at Venice High at 6 tonight to answer any questions and detail his plans for the summer.
Venice baseball fan bus The Indians baseball team is shuttling some of its most loyal fans down to the FHSAA State Championship series this weekend. The fan bus, which still has a few open seats remaining, will depart from the Venice Community Center at 1:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon for Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, where the Indians will play the Creekside Knights at 4 p.m.
Those interested should email vhsbbmg@gmail.com their name and phone number so that they can reserve a seat. The cost for the bus ride is $10 per seat.
Venice baseball selling shirts and hats for states Any Indians baseball fans in need of some new Venice High gear can stop by the baseball field concession stand today or Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fans can purchase 2019 shirts ($20) and hats ($25) so they can represent the Indians in the stands at the FHSAA State Championship Final Four this weekend in Fort Myers.
Venice boys basketball golf benefitThe Venice High boys basketball team is hosting its second annual golf tournament on June 1 at Sarasota National Golf Club. The cost is $85 per golfer, which includes golf, a cart and lunch. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and foursomes will tee off in shotgun fashion at 8:30 a.m.
There will be contests for the longest drive and closest to the pin, along with 50/50 and raffle prizes.
Hole sponsorship is $100 per hole. Check can be made out to Venice High School boys basketball. For any questions, contact head coach John Flynn at 941-232-6704 or at coachflynnny@gmail.com.
Summer Movie Nights at CoolToday ParkThe third movie in CoolToday Parks’ Summer Movie Nights Series is The Little Mermaid (1989), and will be shown on Thursday, June 13.
Bring the whole family every second and fourth Thursday all summer long for the fun and nostalgia of a classic drive-in movie theater experience in the comfort of a modern venue featuring comfortable seating, a variety of concessions offerings, state-of-the-art sound system, and unobstructed views of the 80-foot x 40-foot high-definition video display.
$5 per ticket, available at the CoolToday Ticket Office.
CoolToday’s Play in the Park Day
On Saturday, June 2 from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m., a fun day for the whole family can be had at CoolToday Park. Attendees can explore the ballpark, enjoy concessions, play Wiffle ball, kickball and Cornhole. Kids 12 and under can run the bases.
This event is free to the public.
VHS water polo summer camp
The Venice High water polo team is looking to build off the success of a second year that saw the Indians make the district final, and will host a summer camp at the school’s pool.
The camp, which takes place from June 10 — July 25, is open to all interested athletes entering grades 9-12 who have a physical completed and on record with the school.
Camp workouts will be held on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 — 10:30 a.m.
Cost for the camp is $150 in cash or check or $155 through PayPal. You can sign up for this camp at vhswaterpolo.com.
