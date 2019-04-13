Four Indians weightlifters place at state tournament The Venice boys weightlifting team, which won its first-ever district and regional championships this spring, had four athlete place at Friday’s state tournament at Arnold High School in Panama City Beach.
Zach Younts finished highest of all Indians, placing fourth in the 169-pound weight class with a 305-pound bench press and a 255-pound clean and jerk.
Marlem Louis came in eighth place for the 238-pound weight class with a 335-pound bench press and a 270-pound clean and jerk.
Brian Taylor tied for 11th place in the 183-pound weight class by lifting 290 pounds in the bench press and 255 pounds in the clean and jerk.
Scott Schenke, of the unlimited weight class, finished 19th with a 345 bench press and three scratches on the clean and jerk.
Louis and Schenke, who graduate this spring, will continue on with their athletic endeavors as they play collegiate football for Richmond University later this year.
Venice tennis splits against Barron CollierThe Indians played their final match of the regular season on Thursday against Barron Collier, with the boys winning in a 7-0 sweep and the girls taking a 4-3 loss.
Girls results
Singles
#1 Jia Johnson (V) def. Lauren Schave...6-0, 6-3
#2 Jaeda Cooper (BC) def. Nikki Kulcsar...4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 10-7
#3 Laura Kulcsar (V) def. Solana Gonzales...6-0, 6-4, 10-8
#4 Lohren Waylonis (BC) def. Katelyn Houston...6-3, 7-5
#5 Isabella Sorhegui (BC) def. Gracie Leonard...6-4, 7-5
Doubles
#1 N. Kulcsar/Houston (V) def. Schave/Cooper...8-6
#2 N. Gonzalex/Waylonis (BC) def. L. Kulcsar/Alexa Moghina...9-7
Boys results
Singles
#1 Ben Zipay (V) def. Frank Laporta...6-0, 6-0
#2 Ryan Rajakar (V) def. Kai Kemp...6-2, 6-3
#3 Jaden Wiesinger (V) def. Christian Franke...6-1, 6-3
#4 Alex Dina (V) def. Joe Compitello...7-5, 6-1
#5 Ryan Sherwood (V) def. Avik Bhatt...6-0, 6-0
Doubles
#1 Zipay/Rajakar (V) def. Laporta/Kemp...6-1, 6-1
#2 Dina/Stephen Ryan (V) def. Franke/Alex Foster...6-0, 6-4
Boating courses by the Venice Sail and Power SquadronAmerica’s Boating Course is being offered on Saturday, April 27, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fee for the course is $50 per student with a discount for family members. The class will be held by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron at the Waymire Training Center in Wellfield Park, 1450 Lucaya Ave., Venice.
Call 941-244-8331 for information, as registration is required by April 22.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers; required and suggested equipment; rules of the road; Florida regulations; using a trailer, including backing, personal watercraft operation; and handling emergencies.
A state of Florida boating safety ID card will be issued at the successful completion of the course. This card is required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988.
