Gulf Coast Games for Life returns
Registration is now open for the 2019 Gulf Coast Games for Life, which will take place Feb. 2-10, at locations throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Event registration will close on Jan. 18.
The games are open to amateur athletes 50 years and older as of Dec. 31, 2019. Events are held in a variety of sports. There is a one-time registration fee of $12, which also includes an event T-shirt. Each event, including the first event, costs an additional $3. Events such as bowling and golf have additional facility fees.
Call 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.
Over 60 basketball
For anyone over the age of 60 who is interested in staying in shape and having fun, check out the senior basketball league at Woodmere Gym.
Starting the first Monday of December and continuing each Monday throughout the month, the league will have open gyms for anyone who wants a preview of the action.
The league begins after the first of the year on the first Wednesday of January and continues through March.
Junior tennis program
On Saturdays, the Mertz Tennis Academy is calling all kids who play tennis to come out and compete for fun.
All levels of junior players, including high school players, show up with rackets in hand for a fun time competing with other juniors their level. Afterwards, the kids enjoy pizza, drinks and each other’s company.
Kids play with and against kids their level whom they don’t know to make it a fun way to meet other juniors from different counties with the same interest.
The Mertz tennis program is not a weekly commitment. To register, call 941-412-0781.
