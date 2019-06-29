Soccer training with Yazmin Velez
Former Venice and FGCU girls soccer player Yazmin Velez is hosting a series of Saturday soccer lessons for kids looking to learn about the game. Running each Saturday from today, June 29, through July 20 from 8:30 — 9:30 a.m., Velez will focus on teaching rhythm and touch with the ball, as well as other key soccer skills.
This past season, Velez helped coach the Lady Indians varsity soccer team to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the Regional Championship.
The courses will take place at 1251 Pinebrook Road in Venice and costs $80 for the four sessions.
To sign up, visit venicesoccer.org.
Middle school girls basketball camp
Coached by new Venice High varsity girls basketball coach Jeremy Martin and local youth basketball coach Ann Ross, all incoming 5th — 8th grade girls interested in playing basketball are welcome to attend this camp.
Held on six dates in July — the 8th, 12th, 15th, 19th, 22nd and 26th — at Venice Christian School (1200 Center Road, Venice), this camp is free of charge.
This twice-a-week camp held over three weeks will focus on training, fundamentals and skill building in the game of basketball. Players can be expected to work on ball-handling, shooting contests, team building activities, other skill stations and live play.
To register for this camp, contact Venice girls basketball on one of its social media pages — VeniceGBball on Instagram and Twitter, Venice Girls Basketball on Facebook — or email the coaches at venicegbball@gmail.com.
”Appetite for Destruction” concert tonight
As a part of its “Concert Series presented by Bud Light,” CoolToday Park will host the Guns N’ Roses tribute band “Appetite for Destruction” tonight. The concert will take place at the Tomahawk Tiki Bar in the left field concourse.
General admission is $5, or free to season-ticket holders. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Gulf Coast League Braves season has begun
The Atlanta Braves rookie-level Minor League Baseball affiliate, the GCL Braves, began their season (which runs through August 31) this week. Home games will be played on fields two and three behind the stadium at noon.
Parking and admission will be free of charge to the general public. Concessions will be available Monday through Friday.
Fourth of July North Port Freedom Festival
The City of North Port will hold its annual Independence Day celebration at CoolToday Park on July 4, beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting to the nighttime fireworks show. Along with fireworks, the event will feature live music and food. Admission is free.
Play in the Park Day at CoolToday Park
On Sunday, July 7 from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m., enjoy a fun day for the whole family to explore the ballpark, enjoy concessions, play wiffle ball, kickball and cornhole. Kids 12 and under can run the bases.
This event is free to the public.
